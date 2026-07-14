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DJ Zinhle Stunned by Someone Spending R25,000 at the Club: “Nenzani?”
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DJ Zinhle Stunned by Someone Spending R25,000 at the Club: “Nenzani?”

by  Jessica Gcaba
2 min read
  • DJ Zinhle was stunned by someone spending a lot of money at a club, so much so that she posted a payment terminal showing the jaw-dropping bill
  • The post sparked a lively debate online, with X users sharing the most they have ever splurged at a club
  • South Africans were divided on the spending of such money at a club, with some relating to the said partygoer

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DJ Zinhle reacted to someone spending more than R25,000 on alcohol at a club.
DJ Zinhle was shocked by someone spending R25,000 at the club. Image: djzinhle
Source: Instagram

Award-winning music producer DJ Zinhle left Mzansi buzzing on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, after she took to her Instagram story to show a club payment terminal with a staggering total of R25 000.00.

Her caption, "Nenzani!?", which loosely translates to "What are you guys doing?" said everything.

The screenshot, which showed the card machine screen mid-transaction, quickly made its rounds on X after user @Priscil42973901 reshared it with a question of her own.

The post ignited a debate with some of her followers eagerly confessing their own big-spending nights out.

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DJ Zinhle reacted to a club spender's high bill.
DJ Zinhle was shocked by a club spender R25K bill. Image: djzinhle
Source: Instagram

SA discusses big club purchases

DJ Zinhle is no stranger to the finer things in life. She has previously made headlines for major life moves, including plans to build a retirement home with her husband. Her reaction to the R25K club bill reflects the same relatable energy her fans have come to love.

The replies section turned into a confessional, with people owning up to their wildest nights out. Below are some of the reactions to the question, "What's the most you've ever spent at a club?"

@Squmamaeej3: "R10k 😭😭😭😭"

@Priscil42973901: "That's a lot of money 😩😭😭😭😭"

@MaxNomaNini: "Once upon a time I spent 18K, and I only had 26K, I woke up the next day with like 7K on my back yerrrrrrr 💔😭"

@Priscil42973901: "Hayibo Max 😳😳😭😭😭😭yohhhh so you were drinking alone or with other people"

@Reginah_Thage: "Yah neh lol people have money hey but spending on alcohol like that Yooh"

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DJ Zinhle rides a taxi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zinhle rode in a taxi to Fourways Mall; she also posted a TikTok video of her entire experience.

SA questioned the authenticity of her video, as many people felt as though it was all just for content creation.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

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