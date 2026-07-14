Anele Zondo appeared on the Engineer Your Life podcast and opened up about love, motherhood, and her career

The TV personality hinted that a new man in her life has restored her faith in love

Anele's appearance comes after she sparked dating rumours with LTido at the Durban July 2026

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Anele Zondo and LTido at the Durban July in 2026. Photos: @Anele Neythebae Zondo, @reesnaps

Source: Facebook

Actress and TV personality Anele Zondo has given fans a rare glimpse into her personal life, revealing that a new man has completely changed her outlook on love.

This, after her romantic life grabbed headlines recently when she was spotted with LTido at the Durban July 2026, fuelling speculation that the pair may be more than just friends.

The sighting added fresh context to her podcast admission, with many fans now connecting the dots.

Anele opens up about her love life

During her guest appearance on Lungelo KM's award-winning YouTube podcast, Engineer Your Life, Anele Zondo held little back. The clip, shared on Instagram on 14 July 2026 by the podcast's account @engineeryourlife_, carries the headline quote:

"He Makes Me Believe In Love Again."

In the episode, Anele opened up about navigating new romantic territory alongside conversations about her motherhood journey and where her career is headed.

"He came in and definitely softened me. A lot of us independent women like to say: How can I be soft when I still need to do this by myself? It was the softness he bought in me knowing I'm not alone."

Public reactions to Anele's podcast confession

The responses from her supporters have been overwhelmingly warm. Here is what some had to say:

@mapumuloh_pam_rasta:

"Oh she's beautiful and she's very confident ❤️🙌 mazondo umthiyane haaa 🔥"

@djnkosh:

"Oh Sana love 😍"

@zizodwa:

"I love her ❤️"

@pali_mofokeng:

"Definitely going to watch this!!! 🙌"

@_yanatakesonlife_:

"Oh I'm sat for this one. She always has great energy 🔥"

@maneonketsu:

"Ooooh Anele😂"

Watch Anele open up on the Engineer Your Life podcast and see exactly why her words have set social media alight.

Anele Zondo's new rap song Bhampa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Zondo sampled her unreleased single Bhampa by sharing a performance video on her social media accounts.

Netizens praised her rapping skills and asked her when the full track would be officially released.

Anele Zondo previously revealed that one of her songs is receiving recognition in some of the world’s biggest music markets.

Source: Briefly News