A video of Tamia Mpisane showing off her figure has ignited a storm on social media

The clip had Mzansi split amid ongoing divorce rumours after Tamia dropped the Mpisane surname on Instagram

Mzansi weighed in with divided opinions on whether Andile truly fumbled his estranged wife

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Tamia Mpisane showed off her banging body, and Mzansi quickly dragged Andile Mpisane. Image: tamiampisane

Source: Instagram

A short video of Tamia Mpisane showing off her physique has set social media ablaze. The 12-second clip, posted on Monday, 13 July 2026, has reignited debate about the couple's rumoured split.

Tamia's post whch was shared on her Instagram account, arrives against a backdrop of swirling divorce speculation that first picked up steam around 11 June 2026. The rumours quickly gained momentum when Tamia reverted to her maiden name. Fans were quick to notice that she had quietly dropped the Mpisane name. When followers began pressing her about the change, she pushed back with a measured response: "I still don't get what the issue is, but it's getting weird."

Andile, on the other hand, has not publicly addressed the rumours. However, some fans noticed that he liked Tamia's recent photos.

Check out Tamia's video below, where she showed off her physique while playing with her weave.

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SA debates Tamia and Andile's relationship

The X clip sparked a heated debate, with followers split over whether Andile truly fumbled or whether the framing was unfair. Below are some of the responses:

@NoFilterCorner: "He got 3 kids from her, what is the fumble?😅"

@BigzSpeaker: "Respectfully, was this before or after she had kids cause the body man 👌"

@sunnyd8b: "Lol, there lot going on behind doors, we don't judge"

@modisemoletsane: "Fumbled what? Do you know her personally?"

@LeBrown_james98: "Fumbled what exactly? There's no fumbling a woman; you only fumble business /money. Not a woman."

@ShabbaKong: "Stop spreading false information. Took her best years and gave her kids on top of that."

Andile trolled for post about his childhood

In a previous report from Briefly News, Andile Mpisane was trolled for speaking about his struggles growing up, leaving many people confused.

The soccer player also dabbles in dance and sings Gqom music; he also recently launched his career as a DJ.

Source: Briefly News