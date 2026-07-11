A South African woman tracked down an Uber Eats driver and confronted him publicly over a food order that never arrived

The dispute centred on a failed delivery, and the angry lady hurled accusations that he ate her food

South Africans flooded the comments sharing their own painful food delivery horror stories

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A South African woman took matters into her own hands on 11 July 2026 after her Uber Eats order allegedly failed to arrive after two hours. Rather than wait for a resolution through the app, she tracked down the delivery driver and confronted him face to face on the street.

A customer approached an Uber driver over a failed delivery. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

The heated exchange was captured on video and posted to TikTok by @newsnexussa, where it quickly gained traction. In the clip, the woman and the driver go back and forth outside a building where delivery motorcycles are parked nearby.

The customer's frustration grew as she questioned why the driver did not deliver her food after two hoursurs. The driver's responses did not leave the woman satisfied. She repeated cries of "Where's my food?" summing up the tension in the video. Watch the confrontation that has South Africa talking:

Mzansi shares their delivery horror stories

The video struck a nerve with viewers who have been through similar ordeals:

@Sharmaine_N 🌸 wrote:

"My order also didn't come, I feel her pain 🤦‍♀️"

@userZeeeeee🤭 shared:

"I know the pain, we moved to a new place; everything was still packed and we were hungry. We went to bed tired angry and very hungry bcos my order didn't come 😢"

@Phaswane Doctor T asked:

"So she couldn't give him the direction when she called him?"

@P_Tech joked:

"How did she know it was him 🤣🤣 is he a regular"

@Linferd Langeveldt said:

"Since this March and March, buying online has became such a problem. 😭"

@Amoh😍 added:

"I understand her because I've experienced the same thing!!! 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about delivery drivers

A South African woman gained attention after celebrating her delivery rider for being a Xhosa woman in a video.

Details about a viral video featuring a motorcycle rider's chaotic delivery driving test sent South Africans into fits of laughter online.

A delivery driver ignited significant online debates after being filmed on a live video call while navigating busy public roads on his motorbike.

Source: Briefly News