A South African delivery driver sparked massive online debates after being spotted on a live video call while on duty

The driver navigated busy public roads on his motorbike while keeping his eyes glued to his smartphone screen

Local social media users flooded the platform with mixed feelings regarding the safety and romantic intent of the act

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Screenshots taken from the video. Images: @tumelo_jr

Source: TikTok

A local motorcycle delivery driver left South Africans in absolute disbelief after shocking footage emerged online on 8 July 2026. The trending clip posted by user @tumelo_jr showed the worker operating his moving vehicle while actively engaging on a live video call.

This unusual scene unfolded on an unconfirmed public route where the courier prioritised his screen over the surrounding traffic. The online community rushed to share their raw observations after analysing the driver’s highly questionable road behaviour.

Love on the move

Many citizens questioned the structural logic behind the audio setup of the mobile device during the trip. One curious commentator raised an important question about how the two parties managed to hear each other.

Another individual light-heartedly joked about the intense pressure from partners that often leads to such desperate measures. A different user expressed sheer exhaustion at how complicated modern relationship dynamics have become for everyday workers.

However, some local romantics defended the driver by stating his woman remained his ultimate priority. They found the gesture incredibly sweet despite the obvious dangers involved in handling a smartphone on a motorbike.

Watch the video below:

More about delivery riders

A video of a motorcycle rider struggling to control a bike during a delivery driving test went viral on X.

A Mr D delivery driver hopped onto TikTok and got candid about what she earned for each delivery.

A South African woman was overjoyed with her Uber Eats delivery rider being local on TikTok.

A Takealot delivery driver shared his plans to sell his motorbike and start a business when he moves back to his home in Malawi.

A heart-warming video showed the moment a 21-year-old content creator stepped in to help a delivery driver whose car broke down at his gate.

Source: Briefly News