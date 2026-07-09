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“What Level Is This?”: SA Delivery Rider Sparks Mixed Reactions With Risky Video Call
South Africa

“What Level Is This?”: SA Delivery Rider Sparks Mixed Reactions With Risky Video Call

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read
  • A South African delivery driver sparked massive online debates after being spotted on a live video call while on duty
  • The driver navigated busy public roads on his motorbike while keeping his eyes glued to his smartphone screen
  • Local social media users flooded the platform with mixed feelings regarding the safety and romantic intent of the act

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tumelo_jr
Screenshots taken from the video. Images: @tumelo_jr
Source: TikTok

A local motorcycle delivery driver left South Africans in absolute disbelief after shocking footage emerged online on 8 July 2026. The trending clip posted by user @tumelo_jr showed the worker operating his moving vehicle while actively engaging on a live video call.

This unusual scene unfolded on an unconfirmed public route where the courier prioritised his screen over the surrounding traffic. The online community rushed to share their raw observations after analysing the driver’s highly questionable road behaviour.

Love on the move

Many citizens questioned the structural logic behind the audio setup of the mobile device during the trip. One curious commentator raised an important question about how the two parties managed to hear each other.

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Another individual light-heartedly joked about the intense pressure from partners that often leads to such desperate measures. A different user expressed sheer exhaustion at how complicated modern relationship dynamics have become for everyday workers.

However, some local romantics defended the driver by stating his woman remained his ultimate priority. They found the gesture incredibly sweet despite the obvious dangers involved in handling a smartphone on a motorbike.

Watch the video below:

More about delivery riders

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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