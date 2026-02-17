A heart-warming video showed the moment a 21year-old content creator stepped in to help a delivery driver whose car broke down at his gate

The clip was shared on Instagram and captured the driver’s stunned reaction to receiving a massive tip at a time of need

Social media users were moved by the gesture, praising the creator for his generosity and the driver for his humble gratitude.

A content creator stepped in to help when the delivery guy's car wouldn't start by giving him a massive tip.

A routine food order delivery turned into a life-changing encounter for a Mr Delivery driver while on a pizza delivery routine in the Gauteng province.

The video was shared on Instagram by @crossoncourse in February 2026, where it garnered massive views and comments from viewers who were touched by the content creator's kindness.

In a video, the young man is seen going to collect his pizza from a Mr Delivery driver. After arriving at the house, however, the driver’s car failed to restart, with the creator suggesting the issue was likely a faulty alternator.

The man's generous R2000 tip

In a spontaneous act of generosity, the creator handed over R2,000 in cash and advised that he should use it for car repairs. The driver, who had earlier revealed that he was following Instagram user @crosoncourse online, showed his gratitude and thanked the man while still in disbelief.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi praises the generous customer

The clip went viral, gaining thousands of views and drawing a flood of emotional comments from viewers who were impressed by the creator’s generosity. Many viewers noted how the creator made the driver’s day, while others were touched by the driver's genuine reaction. While the comment section was filled with praise for the selfless act, one user took a chance and asked for a similar offering.

Stunned viewers praised the creator's kindness and showered him with blessings.

User @joyboi_delpxrt said:

"You are a legend, dude, truly."

User @leeannjansen37 shared:

"Gosh, what a lucky guy. Blessings for him 🙌

User @ts_hegofatso5042 asked:

Yoh, brother, what's up? I just saw what you did, and it is a blessing. Can you help me as well 🙏🏽?"

User @lushdusk_ commented:

"We need more people like you in this world 🔥."

User @gentlewavespeople said:

"No, that is being a true South African spirit, helping the next person 👏."

User @mertshamielah57 added:

"Hi Jayden, jy is n blessing (you are a blessing) ❤️."

User @blackboy33393 commented:

"Respect you, brother. You've earned a new follower, take care of yourself, man, stay strong, man."

User @andile_297 said:

"You made his day."

