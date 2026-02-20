Heartfelt tributes have poured in for a gifted young rugby player remembered for his kindness and vibrant personality after he tragically lost his life in a collision on the A46 in Leicester.

Jacob Hardwick, from Nottinghamshire, was travelling to a training session with Leicestershire’s under-20 side on Tuesday when the fatal crash occurred.

Hardwick, who played in the hooker position, was also a key member of Southwell RUFC. The club said his passing would leave “an enormous void” within the team, adding that the dressing room atmosphere would never be the same without him.

In connection with the incident, Leicestershire Police confirmed that a 56-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving before later being released pending further investigation.

In an official statement on its website, the club revealed that Hardwick’s number two jersey would be withdrawn for the rest of the season as a mark of respect.

“To describe Jacob as simply popular would not do him justice,” the statement read. “In such a short space of time, he and his family became an integral part of our rugby community.

“Jacob’s generosity of spirit and ever-present smile brightened every environment he stepped into.

“His playful humour brought balance and levity to the dressing room and helped the squad keep perspective, even in the most intense moments.

“On the field, he embodied the qualities of a modern hooker, frequently crossing the try line from various positions.

“He seamlessly connected the forwards and backs, with a remarkable instinct for appearing at just the right moment to finish off scoring moves — something his teammates greatly valued.”

Leicestershire Rugby Union also paid tribute, describing Hardwick as a cherished member of the county setup.

“Players, coaches and members of the rugby fraternity extend their deepest sympathies to Jacob’s family during this devastating and unimaginable time,” the organisation said.

Police investigations into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing, with officers urging anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

According to the force, the incident happened shortly before 18:00 GMT on Tuesday on the southbound side of the A46, near the Anstey junction.

Authorities confirmed the collision involved a lorry, a grey Land Rover Defender, a black Kia Ceed, a blue Volkswagen Sharan and a Volkswagen Transporter.

Hardwick, who was behind the wheel of the Land Rover, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, aged in his 30s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Rugby lovers also joined Leicestershire Rugby Union in paying tribute to Hardwick's family.

