Marumo Gallants have acted decisively after a string of poor results, suspending head coach Alexandre Lafitte

The club faces a serious threat of relegation after losing seven consecutive matches across all competitions

Internal governance and contractual issues reportedly contributed to the decision, with an acting coach to be named soon

Marumo Gallants have placed head coach Alexandre Lafitte on suspension with immediate effect following a brutal run of results that has dragged the club deep into Premier Soccer League trouble.

Bahlabane ba Ntwa have lost seven matches in a row in all competitions, a collapse that has turned what once looked like a promising campaign into a desperate fight for survival. With the business end of the season approaching, the club’s top-flight status is now under serious threat. Not to mention the off-field drama of the R40 million reportedly owed to Moroka Swallows, which further threatens their PSL status.

PSL results crisis leaves Gallants in danger

Lafitte, just 28, arrived in South Africa earlier this season with an impressive résumé. The Frenchman had guided Stade d’Abidjan to the Ivorian Ligue 1 title and back into the CAF Champions League, a pedigree that convinced Gallants they had secured one of the continent’s brightest young coaches.

His tenure began with genuine optimism. Gallants surged to the Carling Knockout Cup final and, despite losing to Orlando Pirates, there was a sense the club had found direction and belief.

But the wheels came off after the mid-season Africa Cup of Nations break. Performances dipped sharply, confidence drained, and results followed the same downward spiral. An early Nedbank Cup exit only deepened concerns, and league form deteriorated to the point where relegation became a looming reality.

Governance concerns cited in the club statement

In a statement released on Monday morning, Gallants confirmed the suspension and pointed to more than just results.

“The suspension follows issues relating to a failure to comply with contractual duties. The Club has also not been performing to the expected standard in recent fixtures,” the statement read.

The club also underlined its stance on internal discipline and professionalism, stressing that governance and accountability remain non-negotiable pillars within the organisation.

While the full details of the alleged contractual breaches have not been disclosed, it is clear that the board felt decisive action was required as the team’s slide continued.

An acting head coach is expected to be announced soon as Gallants attempt to steady the ship. With crucial fixtures ahead, the margin for error is gone. The next few weeks could determine whether Bahlabane ba Ntwa retain their PSL status or suffer the drop.

