Moroka Swallows are reportedly challenging the sale of their top-flight PSL status to Marumo Gallants, taking the matter to court to potentially reclaim their franchise

The dispute revolves around a R40 million deal signed in May 2024, with allegations that Marumo Gallants failed to meet key payment obligations, including tax liabilities and player-related debts

Football authorities SAFA and the PSL have been formally notified, sparking widespread social media reactions and renewed debate over the growing trend of selling club statuses in South African football

The Premier Soccer League status of Marumo Gallants is reportedly at risk as Moroka Swallows may cancel the sale of their top-flight licence to the Limpopo side. According to SABC Sport, the matter is currently before the courts, with Swallows seeking a court order to enforce the termination of the deal.

The sale was initially signed in May 2024 for R40 million, with the PSL granting approval and the licence officially transferred in June 2024. Two years later, Swallows are said to be dissatisfied with how the deal has unfolded, accusing Marumo Gallants of failing to adhere to the agreed payment terms.

Court documents seen by the public broadcaster indicate that Swallows are asking the High Court to direct the PSL to recognise the franchise as reverting to the Soweto outfit, effectively stripping Gallants of ownership of the status.

R40 million sale to Marumo Gallants to be terminated

At the centre of the dispute, SABC Sport reported, is the payment structure of the sale agreement: R20 million cash up-front, which was paid; R10 million intended to settle a SARS tax liability, which remains unpaid and has grown to approximately R13 million with penalties and interest; and a further R10 million meant to cover player and technical staff debts, which has only been partially settled through deductions from PSL grant payments.

Football authorities SAFA and the PSL have been made aware of the latest developments, and the court sheriff is expected to engage with the relevant parties in the coming days. Moroka Swallows and Marumo Gallants have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Fan backlash over club status sales

Social media users quickly weighed in on the controversy:

@NyKoMR wrote,

"This constant selling and buying of teams’ league statuses is making our football leagues look unserious."

@Billy_PMS said,

"Wasn’t this sale completed years ago?"

@CHAT_PTA commented,

"The PSL is a joke. Selling clubs is fine, but name changes and relocations should be prohibited. This setup attracts unserious buyers. I mean R40 million for a PSL status is low, it’s less than Allende’s value for heaven’s sake."

@Zolani82031 added,

"Yoh, this can’t be happening again because last time points were deducted from teams and it will affect the league."

@KagisoIsoboy stated,

"Khoza must stop this thing of selling club status. He is only interested in making money for himself while running the PSL like a spaza shop. You won't find this nonsense in top-flight leagues. If you want to be in the PSL, just buy the club or qualify."

The sale of PSL statuses has become a growing trend in South African football. In 2025, Supersport United sold its status to Siwelele FC, following Royal AM’s acquisition of Bloemfontein Celtics’ licence a few years earlier.

Kaizer Chiefs boss Dr Kaizer Motaung publicly criticised the practice last year when he received an honorary doctorate at Wits University, warning against the financial and sporting consequences of buying league statuses. Most football fans in South Africa appear to share his concerns, as many of these deals have ended in controversy.

Celtic's potential return

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed ongoing talks to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL, sparking excitement among fans.

The potential return of the beloved club, which was forced to sell its PSL status in 2021 due to financial struggles, is seen as a cultural revival for the Free State.

