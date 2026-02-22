South Africans weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the ongoing water crisis and how the government plans to tackle it

Residents in the Ugu District Municipality have been hit with water rationing measures amid a dwindling supply in the area

Dannhauser residents plan to shut down the town in protest against persistent water supply failures by the Amajuba District Municipality

Briefly News spoke to several individuals about the ongoing water woes in KwaZulu-Natal and the plans to address them

KWAZULU-NATAL – Water woes continue to plague large parts of the country, and while the president has announced plans to turn things around, some citizens have had enough of false promises.

Gauteng was in the spotlight over the past week as Johannesburg residents suffered without water for numerous days, and now KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) residents are feeling the brunt of the situation.

With water, or the lack thereof, being a hot topic for many, Briefly News looks at how some areas of KZN have been affected and what is being done about the situation.

President announces measures to deal with the water crisis

Before looking into the situation in KZN, one must look at what President Cyril Ramaphosa aims to do about the country’s water crisis.

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) speech on 12 February 2026, the president said that, in addition to crime, water was now the single most important issue for many citizens. Ramaphosa noted that in many areas, poor planning and inadequate maintenance of water systems were the main cause of the problems.

“There is no silver bullet to address this challenge, which has its roots in systemic failures and many years of neglecting infrastructure.”

The president confirmed that to ensure water security in the long term, the government was building new dams and upgrading existing infrastructure, committing R156 billion in public funding for water and sanitation infrastructure over the next three years.

He also added that the Water Services Amendment Bill will enable the government to hold water service providers accountable for their performance and withdraw their license if they fail to deliver.

The president also confirmed the formation of a National Water Crisis Committee, which he would chair, which would bring together all existing efforts into a single coordinating body. Ramaphosa also noted that criminal charges were laid against municipalities that failed to meet their obligations, and the government would now move to lay charges against municipal managers in their personal capacity for violating the National Water Act.

South Africans react to the president’s plans

Speaking to Briefly News about the president’s speech, Durban resident Anthony Kisten said that it was hard to have faith in anything the government said, given the poor track record. He added that while it sounded promising on paper, implementation was key and seeing was believing.

Farzana Dookie, a representative of Helping Hands Dannhauser, commented on Ramaphosa’s plans, saying that the government's R156 billion investment in water and sanitation infrastructure over the next three years was a significant move, but the real question was whether it would translate to improved services in small towns.

Dannhauser, a small town in Northern KZN, has been hard hit by water woes over the years. Despite numerous promises by the district municipality to fix the issues, the town is still subjected to daily water cuts. Some areas go for lengthy periods without water as well.

Addressing the president’s speech, Dookie said that the National Water Crisis Committee was an interesting approach.

“Having the president directly involved shows commitment, but it's also crucial that this committee doesn't become a talking shop. If they can deploy resources and expertise efficiently, it might just work,” she said.

Dookie also welcomed the move to hold municipal managers personally accountable, saying it was about time.

“They're responsible for ensuring service delivery, and if they're not doing their job, they should face consequences. The National Water Act is clear on responsibilities, and if they're violating it, accountability is fair game. It's a tough stance, but sometimes you need tough love to get results,” she said.

Ugu District Municipality implements water rationing

In other parts of KZN, the Ugu District Municipality advised residents that it would be implementing water rationing measures to preserve the system and protect remaining water resources.

Until further notice, there will be a daily night shutdown, which starts at 6 pm and ends at 5 am the following morning.

“Systems will reopen at 5 am daily. Residents may experience low pressure in the mornings, with pressure improving as reservoirs recover. Murchison/Bhobhoyi and Nsimbini pumps will operate overnight to replenish supply,” a statement from the municipality read.

The municipality also provided an update on plans to kick off the Cwabeni Dam project. The project, which is expected to cost R1.8 billion, involves the construction of a dam, as well as associated infrastructure to convey water to the existing water supply system.

The off-channel storage dam has a capacity of about 70 million cubic meters and will augment the Bhobhoyi/ Umzimkhulu supply system.

Dannhauser residents to shut down the town

While some places like Ugu have plans in place to address the situation, Dannhauser residents expressed frustration that the Amajuba District Municipality, which is in charge of the town’s water supply, has failed.

The district municipality is based in the neighbouring town of Newcastle, but is in charge of the water for the towns around it. With frustration growing at Amajuba’s lack of action, Dannhauser residents indicated that they would be shutting down the town on Monday, 23 February 2026.

According to the notice of the shutdown, residents are protesting the lack of water and service delivery in the town. The notice warned that no one would be allowed in or out of the town on Monday, and businesses would not be allowed to operate.

A resident of the town, who spoke to Briefly News on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration that the shutdown would be taking place in the town, but the district municipality was located elsewhere. The resident noted that businesses and schools would be affected, but the district municipality would not be impacted by the protest action.

South African municipalities face criminal charges

Briefly News reported in January 2025 that the Water and Sanitation Department was taking action against municipalities found guilty of non-compliance.

Minister Pemmy Majodina stated that 50.61% of municipalities were facing criminal proceedings for non-compliance with government directives regarding sewage management.

South Africans expressed doubt that any action would be taken against municipalities found guilty of non-compliance.

