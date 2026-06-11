Allegations against Cartrack have intensified following the death of employee Gcina Dhladhla, with claims emerging from both social media and alleged insiders

An anonymous employee has disputed the company’s account, alleging delays in emergency response and claiming staff were later instructed to remain silent about what happened

The controversy has sparked public outrage, with the ANCYL planning a march to Cartrack’s Rosebank offices as calls for accountability continue to grow

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Gcina Dhladhla's death at Cartrack's Rosebank offices continues to trend. Images: @Kayafm/X and Cartrack website

Source: UGC

GAUTENG - The death of 29-year-old employee Gcina Dhladhla at Cartrack's Rosebank offices has sparked widespread outrage, with more allegations about the company's workplace culture now surfacing.

Dhladhla died at work last week after reportedly telling her supervisor that she was feeling unwell. While claims have circulated that she was instructed to continue working despite her condition, Cartrack has denied the allegations, insisting that she was never prevented from leaving work and received immediate medical assistance after collapsing.

However, the tragedy has opened the floodgates for current and former employees to share their own experiences at the company.

Employee disputes Cartrack's version of events

Speaking anonymously to Eyewitness News, one employee challenged Cartrack's account of what happened on the day Dhladhla died.

According to the worker, there were no trained first responders immediately available when Dhladhla collapsed.

The employee claimed staff members were seen searching for a first-aid kit and someone with CPR knowledge before eventually finding a colleague who had previously trained as a paramedic.

The worker alleged that nearly 20 minutes passed before effective resuscitation efforts began while an ambulance was being called.

The same source also claimed that employees who witnessed the incident were encouraged to remain silent afterwards. The worker further alleged that some staff members were offered money, described as a gratuity, for assisting Dhladhla during the emergency.

View the post here:

Social media flooded with workplace complaints

Following news of Dhladhla's death, social media platforms were inundated with screenshots and testimonies from people claiming to have worked at Cartrack.

Many alleged that the company has a hostile working environment, with complaints ranging from racial discrimination to strict workplace policies.

Among the claims repeatedly shared online are allegations that certain employees were discouraged from using elevators and were expected to use the stairs, while management allegedly enjoyed privileges not afforded to ordinary staff.

One X user, @Daiisy119, who claims to be a former employee, posted a lengthy thread detailing her alleged experiences at the company. In the posts, she accused Cartrack of enforcing discriminatory workplace rules and engaging in what she described as questionable corporate practices.

The claims have not been independently verified, and Cartrack has not publicly responded to the specific allegations circulating on social media.

ANCYL plans march to Cartrack headquarters

The growing public anger has attracted political attention, with the ANC Youth League announcing plans to march to Cartrack's Rosebank headquarters on Thursday.

The organisation has joined calls for accountability and answers surrounding Dhladhla's death.

Meanwhile, Dhladhla's family continues to seek clarity about the circumstances leading up to her passing. The 29-year-old is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday.

As public pressure mounts, many South Africans are calling for a thorough investigation into both the events surrounding Dhladhla's death and the workplace allegations now emerging against the company.

Cartrack deny allegations of negligence

Meanwhile, Cartrack defended itself following severe backlash after one of its call centre agents, Gcina Dhladhla, collapsed and died at its Rosebank offices on 6 June 2026. The company released a statement on its @CartrackZA X account on 10 June. The company said Dhladhla showed no signs that she was ill. Cartrack said that she arrived at 8 am and an hour later told her manager that she was dizzy and nauseous. She was then taken to a cubicle where she collapsed and died. The company also denied that Dhladhla was not granted leave.

Cartrack employees and former employees are speaking up about the alleged hostile work environment. Image: @ewn/X

Source: Twitter

EFF reacts to Gcina Dhladhla's death

Briefly News also reported that EFF intervened in the investigation into the death of Gcina Dhladhla. The party conducted a corporate engagement at Cartrack's offices on June 9. The oversight follows online allegations attributing the June 6 workplace fatality to poor labour conditions and rejected medical time-off requests. The political party maintained that its labour wing intervened to monitor workplace compliance and avert future operational tragedies.

Source: Briefly News