Two of the South Africans who were recruited to fight in Russia under false pretences have been injured by drone attacks

Four of the 17 men who returned to South Africa were questioned by the Hawks, as investigations into the recruitment saga continue

South Africans weighed in on the latest update, but few had little sympathy for the men who remain on the frontlines in Ukraine

KWAZULU-NATAL – Two of the South Africans currently fighting on the front lines in Ukraine have been severely wounded.

The men were part of a group, mostly from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), who were reportedly promised lucrative work or training as bodyguards for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. When they arrived, they were instead forced to fight in the war-torn Donbas region of Ukraine.

Four of the men have since returned home, but the others have not been as fortunate. Two have been severely wounded, while another is presumed dead or captured.

South Africans injured in drone attacks

According to the Sunday Times, a 39-year-old and a 45-year-old were injured in drone attacks during the ongoing fighting. The younger of the men suffered injuries which resulted in the amputation of his foot, while the older of the two has been confined to a wheelchair. It is unclear whether his condition is permanent.

The publication also spoke to Thulani Mahlangu, a member of a support group liaising with the government, who said that the wife of the amputee was hospitalised for two weeks after learning of her husband’s fate.

Investigations continue into recruitment saga

As efforts continue to bring the remaining men back home, investigations continue into how the men were recruited under false pretences. On 19 February 2026, four of the men returned to South Africa, but were required to provide statements to the Hawks before they were released.

“The matter is being handled by the team that deals with cases against the state. Warning statements were taken and their devices seized, as this forms part of an ongoing investigation,” police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

Family members told the Sunday Times that the men were promised salaries of R45,000 a month, but only received that amount once, in September 2025. They were also compelled to donate part of that pay towards the purchase of Russian military equipment for the war.

South Africans react to the news

Social media users weighed in on the latest news, sharing mixed reactions to the MK Party’s involvement and the fact that the soldiers were forced to fight.

Mave Mjakes said:

"Anyone who feels like going to Russia for that war should go, but go get muthi first, and you must be from Free State, because it's freezing out there.”

Francois DeWet noted:

“When these stories started surfacing, I remember asking myself, 'How does one get lured to Russia to fight a war and not know it?'. Then I read the actual job description, which stated, 'You will be employed as a soldier in the Russian Army'. What did they expect?"

Wessel Myburgh stated:

"As they say, 'you roll the dice, you pay the price'.

Krynauw Schwarzer said:

"They knew exactly what they signed up for. Recruitment is still happening to this day. I don't think the South African government should intervene. They went on personal choices. The money offered is exceptional. I understand fully why they went. They weren't forced to go; they decided to apply. It's war; the government doesn't have the right to call them back. It's an overseas deployment."

Gift Mpofu added:

"They were not lured under false pretences. They knew exactly what they were doing, and their injury or death was expected. This is war. Soldiers of fortune from all over the world, as well as Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, are dying in this war."

Matume Kgatla suggested:

"The MK Party and the Zuma family should be held responsible and be required to explain."

