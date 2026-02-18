Three farmers were found guilty of killing a farm dweller three years ago on a farm in the North West

The trio appeared before the High Court in Pretoria after they pleaded not guilty to the gruesome murder

South Africans were happy that the convicted murderers would be sentenced and called for them to be given stiff sentences

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The High Court in Pretoria found three farmers from the North West guilty of murdering a farm dweller in 2023. South Africans welcomed the verdict and called for them to receive the strictest punishment the law could hand down.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) posted the verdict on its Facebook page, The National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa, on 18 February 2026. Jaco Wessels Kemp, Louise Coetzee, and Gert Frederik van der Westhuizen were found guilty of murdering Dumisani Phakathi at Mamokgaleskraal, North West, on a chicken farm.

What happened to Dumisani Phakathi?

The NPA revealed that the three farmers were having a braai on 16 September at the chicken farm when they saw Phakathi walking past the farm gate. He was on his way to fetch water from a water source the community uses. The three accosted him and started assaulting him. They dragged him inside the farm, where they beat him to death.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) later stopped Coetzee and Kempo in the early hours of the following day during a stop-and-search operation along the R511. The police found that the bakkie they were driving was filled with black refuse bags. When they investigated further, they were horrified to find human legs protruding from the bags. The police discovered Phakathi’s bloodied remains, with his head covered with a plastic bag. The duo was immediately arrested.

The police’s investigations linked Van Der Westhuizen to the crime. He handed himself over two days later. The trio pleaded not guilty to the charges. The NPA noted that they blamed each other. However, this was not enough as the state presented compelling evidence that they committed the gruesome act. The trio is expected to be sentenced on 16 March 2026.

South Africans call for stiff sentence

Netizens commenting on X demanded that they face the full might of the law.

Danny Sloa observed:

“Prison will be a hard place for them for the next 25 years. God is just. Life will deal with them.”

Mavundla was disgusted.

“Yoh! Some people are really evil. They brutally killed the guy who was simply minding his business to collect water, a source of life. Well done, South African Police Service and the NPA. Justice must be served.”

Ngcitshana exclaimed:

“Lock them up for good! I hate the South African life sentences of 25 years!”

Unknown Citizen was sarcastic:

“The real farm murderers.”

Bertha wondered:

“Imagine if more bakkies and farms were searched!”

