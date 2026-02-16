The South African Police Service revealed that a fourth suspect in the murder of the Tshwane e-hailing driver handed himself over

Three people appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court, charged with the murder of 22-year-old Isaac Satlat, and abandoned their bail applications

South Africans welcomed the suspect's arrest, and some discussed how there were more suspects after the video of the victim's murder trended

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A fourth suspect handed himself over for the murder of Isaac Satlat. Images: Jub Rubjob and seng kui Lim / 500px

Source: Getty Images

ATTERIDGEVILLE, TSHWANE— The South African Police Service announced that a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Isaac Satlat, who was killed in Tshwane West during a robbery that went wrong on 11 February.

According to SABC News, the suspect handed himself over to the police days after the first suspect was arrested. He will appear before the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on 17 February on charges of murder and car hijacking. Two more suspects were arrested during the weekend of 14 and 15 February 2026. The three suspects appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on charges of murder and car hijacking.

What happened to the victim?

A video of the horrific incident, which was captured on a dash cam, went viral, and it showed the victim's last moments alive. The video showed two suspects, a man and a woman, attempting to rob the e-hailing driver after requesting the e-hailing services. A scuffle ensued, and one of the suspects strangled the victim to death.

The three suspects who appeared are Dikeledi Phela, Gositsiane Machidi, and McClaren Mushwana. The case was postponed to 23 February, and the suspects remained in custody. Phela was detained at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, and the other two suspects were held at Pretoria North Police Station.

How did the family react?

The family was devastated. Speaking to eNCA, Isaac's uncle described him as a loving young man who was always with his friends and strove to make people around him happy. He added that Isaac was expected to graduate from college and was a hustler who wanted to be responsible. The uncle tearfully pleaded with the members of the public to assist the family in repatriating Isaac to his hometown in Nigeria.

Speaking outside of the Pretoria Magistrates' Court, one of Isaac's relatives slammed members of the public who spread xenophobic comments about Isaac. He said his nephew was a victim of a crime and did not deserve to die in the manner in which he did.

Netizens wondered how many suspects were involved in Isaac's death after another one was arrested. Image: Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

South Africans stunned by 4th suspect

Social media was abuzz as many struggled to understand how there was a fourth suspect.

Naomi Nao exclaimed:

"Hayibo, and here I was, thinking there were only three."

Prudence Mabena observed:

"It seems like there is a syndicate involved. This is not their first time committing murder."

Mona Maple called for justice.

"They deserve a hefty sentence."

Delphine Boudeh pointed out:

"It's like they just wanted to go to jail from the way they have been handing themselves over to the police."

Messy Pakela said:

"They are handing themselves to the police. Karma is catching up."

Julius Malema's remarks on vehicle safety cause debate

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema's remarks on the necessity of dash cams in vehicles sparked a conversation about safety and privacy. A clip of him giving his remarks went viral after an EFF supporter reshared it.

Malema said that the government should enact legislation that would make it compulsory for new vehicles to have dash cams. He also said that the dash cam footage would be private and would only be used as evidence when necessary.

Source: Briefly News