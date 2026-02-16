A 75-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested for child assault in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape

A graphic video of the incident sparked widespread outrage on social media on Friday, 13 February 2026

Community leaders urged calm and adherence to legal processes amid the scandal

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Police arrested a 75-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman in Oudtshoorn. Image: Nkululeko Cele/Facebook

Source: Facebook

WESTERN CAPE, OUDTSHOORN - Police arrested a 75-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, over the assault of a child. The incident occurred on Friday, 13 February 2026, at the corner of Van der Riet Street and Kruid Street.

Adults can be seen striking a young child

A video of the assault circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage. In the footage, several adults can be seen striking a young child repeatedly, while the child attempts to shield themselves. The video shows both physical blows and forceful grabbing, with bystanders watching but not intervening.

Western Cape police said authorities opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The two suspects were arrested on Sunday, 15 February 2026, and are due to appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court on Monday, 16 February 29026. According to IOL, Chad Louw, Secretary General of the People's Prosperity Movement, urged the public to remain calm and allow the legal process to take its course. He stressed that violence is never justified, regardless of any actions by the child, and that disputes must be handled through legal channels.

Louw also urged people not to racialise the matter. He said the case concerns a serious act of violence and must be dealt with fairly and in accordance with the law. The matter has been escalated to the South African Human Rights Commission and discussed with police leadership. He added that he would not dictate the case's outcome, emphasising that the appropriate authorities would follow due process.

The two suspects were arrested on Sunday and are due to appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the incident.

Karin Vermaak Heroux said:

"Adults should learn to control their emotions and set a positive example for kids. You are an adult, step up."

Mokoena Tshepo Tman said:

"Patiently waiting for the letter from AfriForum stating that they will represent them in court."

Grant Immelman said:

"It is really tragic when parents, schools, and institutions fail to care for the children. Parents in impoverished neighbourhoods offload their burdens onto the children, look at the way some parents speak to and treat their children, leaving them feeling hopeless and unwanted."

Franklin Fisher said:

"Only the doctor's report will jail them."

Xolani Mlaba

"Good, you don't go around assaulting children."

71-Year-old arrested for murder over water dispute in Mpumalanga

Briefly News also reported that a 71-year-old man was arrested for murder over a water access dispute in Mpumalanga.

The 33-Year-old victim was shot in the eye while trying to access water in Eloff.

Source: Briefly News