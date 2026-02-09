A 71-year-old man was arrested for murder over a water access dispute in Mpumalanga

The 33-Year-old victim was shot in the eye while trying to access water in Eloff

Community unrest followed the shooting, with calls for justice and systemic review

MPUMALANGA, SUNDRA – Police have arrested a 71-year-old man for murder following a dispute over access to water at a shared property near Delmas on Sunday afternoon, 8 February 2026.

33-year-old man killed in Mpumalanga

The incident happened at about 17:00 in Eloff. Police said the suspect and the 33-year-old victim were living at the same address, where a JoJo tank had been installed to cope with ongoing water shortages. The tank was kept in a garage on the suspect’s side of the premises.

Investigators said the victim tried to enter the garage to switch on the pressure pump after municipal water ran out. The suspect allegedly refused access. When the victim forced his way to the tap, the suspect allegedly shot him at close range, hitting him in the left eye.

Police said the victim’s wife tried to reach her husband but was threatened by the suspect, who allegedly warned that he would also shoot her. She then fled. The shooting sparked unrest at the scene, with more than 100 community members gathering and allegedly threatening to kill the suspect and burn down the house. Police arrested the suspect shortly afterwards. He is expected to appear in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, on a charge of murder.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the murder.

Sîr Arnold said:

"The community members were wrong to threaten to burn down the house."

Debra Chamanga said:

"Something is wrong."

Wimpie Truter said:

"If the people responsible had done their job properly, this would not have happened."

Thulisani Mpofu said:

"What are the policies before the police grant people firearm competencies? Because instead of blaming the shooter, why not the system? Isn't it possible to expire the competency and order a proper new evaluation?"

