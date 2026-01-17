Four were killed in a Germiston mass shooting, sparking nationwide outrage over escalating gun violence

GERMISTON, GAUTENG — Four people were killed in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, in a mass shooting on 17 January 2026. The shooting occurred less than 12 hours after seven people lost their lives in a mass shooting in Cape Town, Western Cape.

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted an update on his @Abramjee X account. According to the report, an unknown number of men jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire on the victims, who were allegedly drinking at a club.

The shooting in Germiston happened a few hours before a shooting in Cape Town claimed the lives of seven people. The shooting took place in Philippi East in the Cape Flats on 17 January. The motives behind both shootings remain unknown.

Briefly News spoke to Gauteng South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, who confirmed that the shooting in Germiston took place. She said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

One of the most recent shootings in Gauteng occurred in Bekkersdal, where nine people were murdered on 21 December 2025. The incident took place at KwaNoxolo's Tavern in the West Rand. A group of armed men disembarked from a white minibus and started firing into the crowd. They allegedly shot at patrons indiscriminately and shot those who were trying to escape the carnage. The motive behind the shooting was unknown.

South Africans angered by another mass shooting

Netizens commenting on X pointed out the increasing rate of mass shootings. One netizen compared it to the United States of America, infamous for its mass shootings in schools and public spaces.

Nyiko said:

"We're slowly becoming America with these mass shootings."

Khomotso asked:

"How many people die from gun violence per year in SA? And our president is chillin'!"

Kgomo Letsoalo said:

"This is getting out of hand."

Julez said:

"What's the murder rate in the last 90 days? SA is out of control."

SkuthyupendulCandle said:

"South Africa is under attack by terrorists."

SAPS Gauteng shuts down 21 illegal taverns

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service in Gauteng closed down 21 illegal taverns on the weekend of 10 and 11 January 2026. The police also made over 30 arrests related to drug use.

The police's provincial commissioner General Tommy Mthombeni applauded the police for their efforts during the Operation Shanela operation. Mthombeni said illegal taverns attract violent crimes and slammed illegal tavern operators.

