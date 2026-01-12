The South African Police Service in Gauteng embarked on an operation in which more than 20 taverns operating illegally were shut down

The police blamed illegal taverns for contributing to crimes in communities after a string of mass shootings in Gauteng claimed over 15 lives in 2025

South Africans were ecstatic when the police shut the taverns down and called on more illegally-operating taverns to be shut down nationally

GAUTENG — South Africans praised the South African Police Service (SAPS) for closing down 21 taverns during Operation Shanela over the weekend of 10 and 11 January 2026. The police slammed the spread of illegal taverns across the country.

According to SAPS, the police embarked on Operation Shanela activities on the weekend in Gauteng, where 21 illegal taverns were shut down. The police arrested 38 suspects for possession of and dealing in drugs. The police also arrested 25 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested 141 illegal immigrants.

SAPS commissioner praises police

The police said that illegal taverns generate contact crimes like murder, attempted murder, assault, and rape. The provincial commissioner, General Tommy Mthombeni, applauded the police who also traced and arrested 786 suspects wanted for crimes like theft, hijacking, murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

Taverns and crime in South Africa

The country was plagued by multiple tavern shootings in 2025. Two off-duty police officers were among four who were killed during a tavern shooting in Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal. Five suspects opened fire on patrons at a tavern. Four others were severely wounded during the incident.

Five people were killed, and six were injured in a tavern shooting in Bronkhortspruit on 5 October 2025. The shooting took place after two suspects demanded a patron's licensed firearm. The patron was shot, and his firearm was taken. The suspects fired randomly into the crowd, killing five.

South Africans praise police

Netizens commenting on the tavern closures were pleased with the officers' work.

Thomas Selumi said:

"Alcohol is freely available to anyone, both licensed and unlicensed, to sell. I support the good work by SAPS."

Uzo Omuta said:

"I love this. This is a good start to the year. I hope these arrests will deter them from their shenanigans."

Sandra Sass said:

"Thanks, SAPS. The tide is turning for the best in Mzansi. You make us proud."

Takalani Archiebold Nemavhola said:

"Good ob. Our SAPS is winning so far. I think even the recruitment nepotism is ending."

Lenise Abrahams said:

"Well done, SAPS."

