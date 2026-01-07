The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal was involved in a police shooting, which resulted in the deaths of the suspects

The police received information about the whereabouts of the suspects, and they engaged them in a gunfight

KwaZulu-Natal sees a decline in crime rates, including reduced murder cases

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Two murder suspects were gunned down during a fatal shootout with the South African Police (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal on 7 January 2026.

According to eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah, the shooting took place in Amaoti in Durban. The Inanda SAPS Task team sought the suspects who were linked to various murders and serious crimes in the area. The police announced their presence, and the suspects opened fire. The police returned fire. Two guns were recovered from the scene.

Similar shootouts with SAPS in KZN

The police in the KZN province shot and killed a suspect linked to a string of murders on 10 September 2025. The Hawks tracked the suspect down after he allegedly killed a police officer during a road rage incident. He was linked to seven other murders.

A paroled murderer was killed in a shootout with the police on 15 September 2025 in Mtuzini. The man was wanted in connection with a string of cash-in-transit heists. The suspect tried to evade arrest and shot at the police. The police returned fire and killed him. The police seized the rifle he used to shoot at them.

Two suspects were gunned down in two separate shootings with members of SAPS on 19 November 2025. One shootout took place in Folweni, and the other occurred in Umlazi. The police in Folweni traced the suspect down to a house in Mangazini Reserve. He opened fire and tried to escape. He jumped out of the window while shooting at the police. The police, however, fatally shot him.

Crime in KwaZulu-Natal drops

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the crime statistics in KwaZulu-Natal showed a decrease in criminal cases reported in the previous quarter. The KZN police noted that there was a decline in several crime categories, including murder.

The province's Deputy Police Commissioner, Major General Phumelele Makoba, briefed the Premier, Thami Ntuli, in January 2026 about the stats. She noted that from 15 October to 30 December 2025, 2,676 fewer contract crimes were reported. There was a drop of murder cases and sexual offences. She also said there was a decrease in assault cases.

Makoba pointed out that robbery with aggravating circumstances declined, with 472 fewer cases reported. House robberies, business robberies, and carjackings saw a reduction of 305 fewer cases. However, there was an increase in attempted sexual offences

