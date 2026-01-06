The KwaZulu-Natal province has seen a significant drop in contact crimes, with 2,676 fewer incidents reported

Some of the notable declines include 269 reduced murder cases and 66 sexual offences

The analysis covered reports from districts and police stations across the province

KWAZULU-NATAL - KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Police Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba has reported notable declines in several crime categories across the province.

Declines in several crime categories

During a briefing to KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, Makoba outlined a comparative review of crime statistics from 15 October to 30 December 2025, measured against the same period in 2024. The analysis covered reports from districts and police stations across the province.

She said police recorded 2,676 fewer contact crimes during the latest reporting period. This included a drop of 269 murder cases and 66 fewer sexual offences, alongside a reduction in assault cases. Makoba acknowledged that while the decreases were encouraging, further reductions were still needed.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances also declined, with 740 fewer cases reported compared to the previous year. Makoba added that a closer examination of sexual offences showed mixed trends. While attempted sexual offences increased, police recorded 65 fewer rape cases and a decrease of six sexual assault cases. She further reported a reduction of 305 cases in trio crimes, which include house robberies, business robberies and carjackings.

Crime in KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal have intensified efforts to combat crime in the province, including taking action against fellow officers, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner disclosed this while briefing the media on the province’s festive season operations. He was speaking during a visit to the Durban beachfront on 1 January 2026, accompanied by KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal has stepped up operations ahead of the festive season, resulting in two separate shootouts on 16 December 2025 that left three suspects dead. Authorities said the suspects were connected to a string of crimes across the province. In one incident near Marianhill, two men were killed following a shootout. Police linked them to a series of violent offences, including a recent hijacking, attempted murder, and a kidnapping in KwaHlabisa.

South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) killed a cash-in-transit heist suspect who was wanted for a string of heists near Mtuzini on 15 September 2025. The suspect was also a parolee. The suspect was linked to 10 cash-in-transit heists in the province and a plot to murder a police officer. The police followed information that led to the suspect's location. He attempted to evade arrest and shot at the police, and, armed with an R-5 rifle, began shooting at the police.

