KwaZulu-Natal police seek help from the community to expose corruption among officers working with criminals in Durban

Police Commissioner Mkhwanazi emphasised the importance of reporting suspicious conduct by officers in the Point area

Mkhwanazi said communities should take a firm stand against corruption within law enforcement

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The commissioner recently raised concerns about police officers being arrested. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL - KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed to residents in Durban’s CBD to help expose criminal activity allegedly involving corrupt officers. This follows growing concerns about collusion between some police members and criminal elements.

Officers working with criminals

The appeal follows reports that certain officers may be working with criminals in Durban’s Point area, particularly around South Beach, which has long been associated with serious crime, including drug dens. Recent police operations in the area have led to the arrest of undocumented foreign nationals and suspected drug dealers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said communities should take a firm stand against corruption within law enforcement. He indicated that several officers attached to the Point police station have already faced departmental action, while others have been arrested and charged for alleged involvement in criminal activities in the area.

Report suspicious conduct

Mkhwanazi also urged residents to report suspicious conduct by police officers, noting that certain behaviours raise red flags. He said officers should not casually engage with community members while seated in police vehicles, stressing that proper, transparent interaction should take place face to face and outside patrol cars.

The commissioner has previously expressed concern about incidents in which police officers were arrested for committing crimes using state resources, including their official firearms, warning that such conduct severely undermines public trust in law enforcement.

Police raids have resulted in the arrest of undocumented foreign nationals and drug dealers. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Other stories about General Mkhwanazi

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has no regrets about holding his now infamous press briefing on 6 July 2025. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner held the press briefing where he made allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations led to the formation of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, which are both investigating his claims.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KZN are clamping down on crime in the province, even arresting their own colleagues. That’s according to Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who was briefing the media about the festive season operations in the province. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner made the admission while conducting a visit to the Durban Beach Front along with KZN Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, on 1 January 2026.

Mkhwanazi says money donated to him will be set aside

Briefly News also reported that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has earned praise after he diverted a donation meant for him.

Members of the public donated over R20,000 to Mkhwanazi to purchase a cow in gratitude for his work as a police commissioner.

Source: Briefly News