Senzo Radebe left fans feeling hot under the collar after sharing an extremely cheeky video, hinting at his romantic life

The former Shaka iLembe actor's wildly suggestive bedroom joke seemingly hinted at him having romantic relationships with older women, a detail that left tongues wagging online

Fans and peers gathered were hysterical with laughter, gathering in the comment section to tease Radebe's kinky sense of humour

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Senzo Radebe left tongues wagging with his wildly suggestive video. Images: senzo_radebe

Source: Instagram

South African heartthrob Senzo Radebe has once again proven exactly why he is one of the most talked-about men in the local film industry. On June 9, 2026, the actor set social media ablaze after posting an extremely cheeky and wildly suggestive video that seemingly hinted at his private romantic preferences.

The award-winning star, who has built a massive following through his stellar performances as Sthe Gumede on Muvhango and Senzangakhona kaJama on Shaka iLembe, is no stranger to female attention.

While he is deeply respected for his elite acting range, Radebe is equally popular among the ladies for his chiselled physique. He regularly flaunts his fitness journey on his Instagram page, and his latest skit was enough to send timelines into an absolute tailspin.

Taking to his page, the actor shared a highly provocative, kinky video filmed right in his bedroom. In the clip, a shirtless Radebe can be seen acting as though he is getting dressed, casually buckling up his pants after a supposed steamy encounter.

The caption laid out the scenario perfectly, starting with the opening quote, "You know I'm old enough to be your mother," followed by a time jump that reads, "2 hours later."

The caption, coupled with the bedroom setting and his missing shirt, immediately implied a casual rendezvous with a woman significantly older than him.

While the actor has proudly shown off his two beautiful sons on his social media pages in the past, he has kept his actual romantic life strictly under wraps. This rare and satirical glimpse into his supposed bedroom antics left his comment section completely overwhelmed with reactions and speculation.

Watch Senzo Radebe's video below.

Social media reacts to Senzo Radebe's video

Fans and peers flooded the comment section, jokingly calling Radebe out for the kinky and highly suggestive video, and the star simply laughed off every message posted. Read some of the comments below.

Former Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla teased:

"My algorithm keeps dropping me off at these dirty posts!"

asiphendwandwe said:

"Let's post positive things."

olgatarrie joked:

"What do you want from us? Whose mother is shivering?"

b.r.o.w.n.n.i.e teased Senzo Radebe:

"I see you're already a baddie now, as though you weren't a dummy on Muvhango."

namthakhumza reacted:

"Haibo! I want to say something, but I'm speechless."

_boitu_m joked:

"You people are going to kill our mothers one day."

Senzo Radebe drove followers crazy with his steamy video. Image: senzo_radebe

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's raunchy shoot causes a stir

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Minnie Dlamini's steamy photoshoot.

The media personality left very little to the imagination as she posed in a bathtub; however, the pictures did not receive the reaction she had hoped for.

Source: Briefly News