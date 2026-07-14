Khanyi Mbau's ex-boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, shared photos from New York City with model and Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

In the Instagram post on Monday, 13 July 2026, Kudzai and Mahra were so cosy, they sparked relationship rumours

Mzansi flooded the comments with questions and reactions after the pair showed off their NYC outing

Khanyi Mbau’s ex, Kudzai Mushonga, was spotted with Dubai Princess in New York. Image: mbaureloaded, mrknations

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga, who gained prominence for being with Netflix star Khanyi Mbau, has set tongues wagging after sharing photos from a New York City outing with Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra.

On Monday, 13 July, he tagged her in a post that quickly gathered thousands of reactions on Instagram. The pair were photographed together in Times Square, grabbing hot dogs and strolling the streets, with Kudzai describing the freedom to walk for a "Glizzy" as one of the trip's highlights.

Xtianna was previously linked to US rapper French Montana, and fans noticed she was not wearing her engagement ring in the snaps with Mushonga. This made many people draw their own conclusions.

A red flag for many people was that Kudzai has been photographed with several women since the couple's break-up. Mushonga's post, shared on Monday, 13 July 2026, racked up over 7,000 likes within hours, with Xtianna herself responding with a pink heart emoji in the comments.

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Mzansi peeps had a lot of questions

The comment section had people questioning the relationship status:

@houda.assouka: "Where is French Montana??"

@bicnini: "I know that's what I'm wondering! She's not wearing her engagement ring anymore."

@thando_1692: "Who are you really dating, exactly? You are busy posting pictures with differed womne. Ngathi, you're also confused"

@iammightyt: "Am I the only one smelling AI 🤨"

@sibeko_j: "uJola ne princess yase Dubai? Oh wow!! Love it for you 🔥"

Khanyi Mbau’s ex Kudzai Mushonga was spotted with Dubai Princess in New York. Image: mbaureloaded, mrknaions

Source: Instagram

Why Khanyi and Kudzai broke up?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kudzai Mushonga and Khanyi Mbau hinted at their breakup in 2025. During his Instagram live session, Mushonga claimed that Mbau dumped him like a hot potato in Dubai.

Their relationship started becoming rocky well before their breakup. Khanyi Mbau accused him of not being a good person.

Source: Briefly News