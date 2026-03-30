Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga posed with a woman whom many claim to be his new girlfriend

Their picture, which was taken at an event, trended as South Africans mentioned his ex-girlfriend, Khanyi Mbau

Social media users had quite a lot to say about Kudzai's alleged new bae, revisiting his past relationship

Kudzai Mushonga and His Alleged New Bae’s Photo Trends As SA Mentions Khanyi Mbau

Source: Instagram

Kudzau Mushonga stepped out with a beauty when he attended the Dubai World Cup 2026 tournament.

SA reacts to Kudzai posing with a woman

Khanyi Mbau's former partner revealed on Instagram that he was Miss Global Peace's plus one to the Royal Enclosure Experience, where he rubbed shoulders with the elite.

"The Royal Enclosure Experience with @missglobalpeace. Thank you so much for taking me as your plus 1. You introduced me as an African Prince to real Princes. and a federal Judge, plus the owner of Cover Rotana Hotels, I couldn’t have done it without you. Dubai World Cup 2026."

X user @florish798144 reshared the photo of Kudzai with the beauty queen.

"So this guy replaced Khanyi with a true version of what she's trying to be."

Kudzai Mushonga and his ex-girlfriend Khanyi Mbau. Image: Mrknations

Source: Instagram

Mzansi had plenty to say about Kudzai and his woman:

@SindiOmuhle responded:

"She must not see this picture. I'm hurt on her behalf."

@shiluvankuna claimed:

"He didn’t move on. He honestly can't replace her vibe."

@ketshedile_ reckons:

"No. He’s looking for Kanyi in all the women he dated after Khanyi."

@NotJustLerato stated:

"Technically, he was the one putting the pressure. Now we know."

@1TrophyWifeHer stated:

"Oh my days, well at least she also became what she wants."

@SavageJollofina reacted:

"Is this true? After all that Khanyi has been through and is still going through, having to walk around with an umbrella."

@Waylonjunior said:

"Shame, man, Khanyi really went the extra mile for him and put in genuine effort, made it personal and heartfelt. Then he turned around and chose the original, not the homemade one. Some things you just can’t understand."

@hello_zaddy responded:

"He also bleached himself most. Also it looks like a paid promo to get back to Khanyi."

Why Kudzai and Khanyi broke up

Kudzai Mushonga and Khanyi Mbau hinted at their breakupi n 2025. During his Instagram live session, Mushonga claimed that Mbau dumped him like a hot potato in Dubai. He said their relationship made him almost slip into depression.

“As much as I might not have been great for the other person. I feel this was the best situation that could have happened for both of us. She is happy I am happy, I don’t miss anyone, and there is no turning back. I’m with other people now,” he said.

Their relationship started becoming rocky well before their breakup. Khanyi Mbau accused him of not being a good person.

“He was a good guy, but he did some bad things; he tried everything he could to make it up to me. I did most of my grieving while we were together. I finally got the courage to leave. And of course I wish him the best,” she said.

More celebs who dated Zimbabweans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a few South African celebrities have found love outside of Mzansi, and some worked out, some didn't.

People like Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema, who found her forever, to Khanyi Mbau, and even Nota Baloyi, who faced heartbreak.

Source: Briefly News