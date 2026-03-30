Award-winning rapper and songwriter Gigi Lamayne was recently mocked for her latest photo

A photo of the musician with a fan trended on social media on Sunday, 29 March 2026

South Africans took to X to mock the rapper's photo and her boyfriend, Reason Alakine

SA is unimpressed with Gigi Lamayne's latest photo

Source: Getty Images

South Africans mocked the latest photo of rapper Gigi Lamayne with a fan on social media on Sunday, 29 March 2026.

The rapper, who recently taught her boyfriend Sizwe Alakine Reason how to act, trended on X over the weekend.

The musicians, who previously made headlines when they confirmed their relationship also melted hearts when their sweet exchange online.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared the latest pic of the rapper with a fan on its X account on Sunday, 29 March 2026.

Social media users react to the rapper's photo

@Rymondmt said:

"Seriously, I thought she was some tarven girl."

@MymothersSon2 responded:

"Mara uReason unesibindi," (Reason has the nerve).

@kayk_271 wrote:

"Not really... he and she are on the same level."

@Ambani32230163 reacted:

"This picture of Gigi is so ugly, and the orange makeup is making it worse."

@Bizlifestyle4 said:

"Lol, this post has dark intentions, I just can't prove it."

@ngobenihc responded:

"Tshemedi is in hot water today. He apologised, but people are still posting about him."

@PedroChelsea20 commented:

"Now I see the downgrade Thakgi was talking about."

@Scarnia_11 replied:

"What kind of news is that? No information, nothing, just a random stolen tweet, that’s why I unfollowed this account."

@KCVillage said:

"They are doing our brother dirty with this caption."

@swurmrum replied:

"She looks like a Brazilian tra**y named Jackelene boing boing ...don't ask me how and why I know of her."

@IAustinNellow wrote:

"Ooh, for a minute I thought it's Collen..the only guy with a Big Picanto..Mr Celebrity himself."

@Waltz42747233 said:

"Not any fan, why don't you mention his name, because you know it."

@MogolwaneMaatla wrote:

"Tshemedi, you are too big, you made it to the news."

@jhgw7g responded:

"No, that guy was right. Gigi Lamayne is a downgrade to Reason, Yimbi lento ngath yiphara, and she got scars eve."

@IronFistBattnleT reacted:

"What's your Reason for posting this? You want to give people a Reason to slander her? You are giving Reason a Reason to report your account."

@JayPhogole said:

"I don't get all this negativity, she looks ok, she looks her age, and she looks sh*t faced dru*k. So what?"

SA is unimpressed with Gigi Lamayne's latest photo

Source: Instagram

Rapper Gigi Lamayne shows love to Gayton McKenzie

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African rapper Gigi Lamayne recently showed love to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

Sizwe Alakine's girlfriend posted a video of herself and the minister hugging on her social media page.

Lamayne also shared a touching message about Gayton McKenzie that she paired with the video that was posted.

Source: Briefly News