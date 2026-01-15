Gigi Lamayne recently gave her boyfriend Sizwe Alakine (formerly rapper Reason) a lesson on how to behave around other women

The rappers had a hilarious exchange that included Gigi carefully acting out scenarios to guide her partner and see how he would react to women's advances

Their playful "loyalty test" went viral, with fans praising their chemistry and Gigi’s lighthearted yet firm approach to setting boundaries in their relationship

Gigi Lamayne gave Reason pointers on how to act around other women. Images: reasonhd_.

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Alakine (formerly rapper Reason) was served an intense and hilarious lesson on how he's expected to act when around other women, courtesy of his girlfriend, Gigi Lamayne.

He posted videos of a lighthearted interaction with his partner on 7 January 2026, with the camera capturing his reactions to Gigi acting out scenarios to see how he would react to women flirting with him in her presence.

"Hi, Sizwe. Oh my gosh, it's you! Can I have a picture, please? (pushes your girlfriend to the side) How do you respond?"

As she sets the scene, a grin spreads across Reason's face before he breaks into a fit of laughter, a reaction that sparks a playful surge of frustration from Gigi.

"You're even smiling? Why are you smiling with her? Do you know her? She just assaulted me; she pushed me to the side and invaded our space, all because she doesn't know me. By the way, this girl is wearing a very revealing outfit and long lashes. You just laugh? I don't appreciate it."

In the end, they both agree on how the father of six should react when women approach and attempt to flirt with him: by dropping the proudly South African F bomb and going about his day.

Gigi Lamayne gave her boyfriend Reason a "loyalty lesson" to see how he would behave around other women. Image: reasonhd_.

Source: Instagram

Their lighthearted interaction was just one of the many instances in which the couple had shown fans their playful side. Previously, Reason jokingly proposed an idea on how he would pay for her lobola, a unique arrangement that had fans in stitches.

However, they've also shown the public how intentional they are in their relationship after Reason stood up for Gigi against the Piano Pulse hosts, who claimed he had downgraded from his previous partner.

The couple's blend of humour and fierce loyalty has made them a favourite for many, and their latest "loyalty lesson" was no exception, quickly drawing a wave of responses from the online community.

Watch Reason and Gigi Lamayne's videos below.

Social media erupts over Reason and Gigi Lamayne's videos

The hilarious interaction and Gigi's territorial attitude left fans and followers in stitches, with some pointing out how many women have a similar mindset.

lungy_konke said:

"I love y’all!"

Singer Ladu Du was in stitches:

"Yeses, the way I laughed! All women truly are the same, hey."

khanya_greens reminded Reason:

"This training is very important, please focus."

it_is_dna asked Reason:

"Did you catch the lesson, or were you too focused on laughing?"

bravoleroux joked:

"These people are all the same."

the_drivethru97.1 added to Gigi Lamayne's scenario:

"Then they ask you to take the picture that you were pushed aside for."

nomvula7568 argued:

"Men don't understand what we go through."

Reason and Gigi Lamayne's sweet exchange melts hearts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Reason and Gigi Lamayne's sweet interaction on social media.

Reason’s heartfelt expression of gratitude for his partner struck a chord with followers, who praised the rapper for being unapologetically "loud" about his love for Gigi."

Source: Briefly News