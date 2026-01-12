A local man left social media users in stitches after sharing a video of himself being locked out of his undisclosed house for allegedly going missing since December

The viral clip was shared on TikTok, where a woman was heard shouting through a burglar door and refusing to let the man inside the house

Social media users were entertained and reacted with humour, suggesting the man should try buying flowers to fix the situation.

A man filmed himself standing behind a locked burglar door while a woman told him to leave after allegedly being gone since December.

Source: TikTok

A man entertained the online community after filming himself in a tense but humorous situation at a residential home, on his alleged return from the groove.

The clip was recently shared on TikTok by @hooligan_gp on January 11, 2026 and garnered massive views from an amused online audience, which responded with humour.

The video showed the man standing behind a burglar door and looking confused while a woman, whose face is not shown, shouted at him. She repeatedly told him to go away and insisted she would not open the door for him. The woman informed him that he could collect his clothes the following day from outside, where she planned to leave them.

The man is confronted for going AWOL

The woman asserted that TikTok user @hooligan_gp could not harass her in her own home and questioned what Nomthandazo would say if she saw him treating her that way. In a firm tone, she also noted that sisi Nomawethu was stress-free and asked if she was the one who was expected to carry that stress instead.

Many viewers found the situation humorous and questioned why the man thought he could return so late without consequences.

Source: UGC

SA is amused by the locked-out man's dilemma

The video gained 43K views from an online community that found it entertaining and filled the comment section with nearly 200 responses. Many viewers jokingly asked why the man did not simply stay wherever he had been since December. Some advised him to get the woman flowers and chocolates to see if they would soften her heart enough to let him in. One viewer shared their own similar experience and noted that they were not back home yet after leaving on December 15, 2025.

User @MaPhakathi asked:

"Ubuyeleni (why did you come back)?"

User @Less-Maada commented:

"That time I'm not back yet🤣 since I left on 15 December 2025🤣."

User @itzjusthatguycalled_ted added:

"Glad you're home safe, bro."

User @antwah said:

"Legend 🤣."

User @Sentle Tsele shared:

"Hayi mara nawe (but you did too much)😂😭. We can't even defend you."

User @Sis Nqo advised:

"Get flowers and chocolates, and then stand outside the door and sing for her🤞. It worked on my friend, so it may work on your girl, too. Try it! And don't forget to post when you do 🫣."

Watch the TikTok video below:

