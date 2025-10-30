A woman shared a video detailing how her boyfriend ended their three-week relationship, saying that she refused to participate in a “50/50” effort dynamic

The revealing clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and sparking fierce debate about fairness and expectations in modern dating

Social media users had mixed views, with some agreeing the man deserved equal effort, while others criticised him for ending a three-week relationship over such strict rules

A woman’s video exposing the demanding terms of her short-lived relationship has captured the attention of social media users, sparking a viral discussion on dating expectations.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @nangamso.b, detailed an unusual disagreement over what the man called a 50/50 effort, garnering massive views and comments from viewers, some of whom agreed and others who did not agree with him.

The woman, TikTok user @nangamso.b, revealed that she was dumped because her partner felt she was not participating in the expected 50/50 effort dynamic, ev

en though they had only been dating for three weeks. She read the man’s break-up text, which accused her of always “pointing fingers” and not understanding that a relationship should be a win-win situation, not a one-sided “terms and conditions.”

The woman gets dumped over a “lack of 50/50 effort”

The man elaborated on his frustrations, claiming that since they met, everything had been about her. He complained that he was always the one who had to check up on her and that he was expected to predict her thoughts without her communication. He also noted that he had to be punctual, but she was often late, concluding that the relationship felt like a full-time job.

The woman then gave her side of the story, pointing out the challenges of demanding a perfect 50/50 balance just three weeks into a casual relationship. She highlighted his own poor communication, noting that his text responses were always too short, preventing a genuine conversation from flowing. She finished her story by sending him a final message, asking what kind of 50/50 he expected and humorously calling him a princess before ending the conversation.

SA debates the couple’s breakup

The clip garnered nearly 100K views and hundreds of comments from social media users, sparking mixed reactions. Many users defended the man, suggesting that he wanted equal effort, which the woman confirmed she had provided, but that it was not reciprocated. Some were shocked by the drama over such a short period, concluding that the couple was maybe better off separated. Others said it was for such reasons they were not dating anymore.

User @Wilmary Emmarenthia Buckton asked:

"So, men in 2025 don't court anymore? 😂Thank you, Lord, I'm out of the game."

User @KingJ said:

"He has a point, though."

User @ @Melloe commented:

"I left a 4-month relationship where I wasn't even told 'I love you.' He demanded 50/50 or his petrol when he comes to see me. Wathi ngiyi (he called me a ) gold digger. That time he used to brag about how he was spoiling her ex, and she broke his heart😭."

User @larrybyday shared:

"Three weeks is wild, sounds like a five-year relationship where the guy is parking the girl for something better🤣."

User @Sandsbae said:

"You're better off, babe."

