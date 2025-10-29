A young South African woman working in America shared a video tour of her CEO's mansion after being invited for lunch, comparing the reality to a dream

The engaging clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, capturing the luxury of the event and the host’s humility.

Social media users loved her confidence and humour, her comment about the food not having ‘Rajah,’ and supported her dream of owning a similar home

A kasi girl working in the US shared a video of a party she and her colleagues invited to by her boss.

A young woman’s video showcasing a lunch invitation at her CEO's massive American mansion became a hit, highlighting the inspiring transition from township life to international opportunity.

The clip, shared on TikTok user @bahlegwebu0, showed the gorgeous private function hosted in the mansion’s yard and received many likes and comments from viewers who loved the young woman’s confidence and supported her ambition.

Upon arriving at the mansion, the young woman, TikTok user @bahlegwebu0, was immediately struck by the scale of the luxury, admitting she thought she was dreaming but realising that was her reality. She filmed the setting, which included a gorgeously set-up outdoor area where the CEO stood in front of his guests. The boss walked through the group with calmness and a genuine smile. She added a touch of South African humour, noting that one could tell the CEO doesn't have to worry about “debit orders.”

The Kasi girl’s visit to the CEO’s mansion

She then showcased the wholesome and healthy buffet, humorously observing the difference in taste, saying, “You can tell this food doesn’t have any Raj,” a nod to the popular South African curry spice. Her experience went beyond just the food. The clip moved to show the CEO hugging her, and she mentioned in a voice note that they had a great personal interaction.

She praised her boss, calling him an amazing human being. She playfully concluded the moment by saying the boss must just adopt her, as she didn't want to work anymore but wanted to live like him. Going for dessert, she further joked that she could taste peace and taste the money in the food.

After seeing the CEO's mansion, the young lady was inspired and motivated.

SA loves the confident ‘Kasi girl’

The clip gained immense attention, with social media users loving her confidence. Many affirmed her ambition, saying they believed her dream of owning a similar mansion would definitely come true. Her comment about the food and the Rajah spice was deemed hilarious. The comments reflected a community proud of her hustle, with one user sending her “rich frequency and alignment.”

User @Bev Wines said:

"Definitely! You’re next, rich frequency and alignment done🤝."

User @Yolanda shared:

"This will be me one day,' like that🥺."

User @Zothi commented:

"It definitely will be you 👌🏾."

User @vivienne_amoh said:

"This food doesn’t have any raja 😂."

User @Bahle Gwebu joked:

"Very clean food."

Watch the TikTok video below:

