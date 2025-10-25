A South African woman living in the US shared a moving list of iconic local foods and drinks she misses, from biltong to Viennas

The relatable slideshow was shared on TikTok, gaining massive views and comments from viewers who raved about the quality and taste of our local food

Social media users said they would miss our Mzansi food if they were to leave the country, with many suggesting that she try making her own biltong to cure her intense homesickness

A South African woman living in the US shared a list of the foods she misses the most.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman’s list of food cravings while living in America captured the attention of social media users, becoming a source of shared national nostalgia.

The slideshow, shared on TikTok by @alyssabloom18, garnered massive views, likes, and hundreds of comments from social media users who advised that she make some of the foods herself.

The woman shared a list of items she misses

The list was a rich mix of local favourites, including red Vienna’s, Spur pink salad dressing, filling station pies, braai meat, Strawberry Lips (alcoholic beverage), 5Star chocolate bar, biltong, Black Label beer, KWV brandy and a peppermint tart.

The collection of items painted a picture of the unique flavour profile of Mzansi, highlighting comfort foods and iconic South African treats.

Many social users shared which items they liked from the list.

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the woman’s food and drinks list

The clip attracted many views, likes, and comments from social media users who called @alyssabloom18 home, reminding her that there was no place like home. Many noted the specific items that hit them hard, with one user saying they felt her pain upon seeing Black Label beer (Zamalek). Acknowledging her genuine homesickness, some users suggested that she should learn to make some of the items herself, such as biltong and the peppermint tart. Other locals living abroad shared that they, too, had started learning to make local dishes and desserts to cope with missing home.

User @Prettyboy Chedwen said:

"Home is where the heart is. There's no place like it."

User @A_blessing_she_is commented:

"I got American candy here in South Africa. The amount of sugar in there was absurd. It felt like eating sugar for diabetes. Only ate 3 pieces and I felt sick. I got 4 packs and had to give them away and throw the open one. Is all American candy horribly sweet?"

User @Lebogang Lebo shared:

"We are coming next year for the FIFA World Cup. I'll bring biltongs for you 😂."

User @LeadMoh said:

"I felt your pain when I saw Black Label beer."

User @Raesibe commented:

"How do you survive without braai vleis and melktart? I would die real death 😂."

User @evin joked:

"Please come back home 😁, because soon, $1 will be equivalent to R7."

Watch the TikTok video below:

