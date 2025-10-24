“Give This Lady Her Flowers”: SA Reacts to Ad-Worthy Bread Prank That Left Mzansi in Stitches
- A prank video featuring a man and a woman has gone viral on social media, with over 1.5 million views
- The woman's reaction to the bread prank has been widely praised for its comedic timing and quick wit
- The clip has sparked jokes and suggestions that it could be turned into a popular advertisement, with many calling for the woman to be hired for a commercial
Bathong! One woman in South Africa nearly jumped out of her chair over a prank. A hilarious video of a man’s bread prank has gone viral on social media, leaving Mzansi peeps in stitches and dubbing it ad-worthy.
The clip, which has gained over 1.5 million views online, shows a man who goes by the TikTok handle @mr_buddy_buddy_prot walking into a lounge with an entire pack of sliced bread piled onto his plate, almost the whole loaf.
The woman sitting in the lounge looked completely stunned by the sight. With her mouth and eyes wide open, she exclaimed:
"You don’t have to make a Table Mountain Langa! This is Albany, four slices are enough!"
Her comical reaction had viewers laughing uncontrollably, with many praising her quick wit and dramatic response.
In the video that was uploaded on 17 October 2025, he @mr_buddy_buddy_prot simply stared at her for a moment before quietly placing the bread back into the packet, which made the moment even funnier.
The deadpan humour and everyday setting reminded many South Africans of classic bread adverts, sparking jokes that Albany should feature the pair in its next commercial.
Social media users flooded the comments section with laughter emojis, while others said the woman’s line sounded like something straight out of a TV advert, and a few cracked jokes.
The TikTok user @mr_buddy_buddy_prot's light-hearted video proved that humour can be found in the simplest moments, even in a loaf of bread. Many agreed that with the right caption, this prank could easily be turned into the next big Albany campaign.
SA cracks jokes over bread prank
People in South Africa shared what they thought of the pair's reactions as they flooded the comments section, saying:
It's H.E.R_FUMO expressed:
"Albany must just hire mama😂😂she is a pro max of Albany bread advert 🔥."
Likeleliphama replied:
"Table Mountain🤣 give this lady her flowers maan🤣."
MacD said:
"This would make a great Albany advert."
Yoli_2day wrote:
"I can't wait to see this ad on TV."
Karabo M expressed:
"This is an ad 😭 I just can’t prove it 🔥."
Nkhangweleni Austin stated:
"We can all agree that four slices is standard in South Africa 🤣🤣."
The Hood Pakistan wrote:
"Why does it sound like an ad?😭😭🤣🤣🤏🏼She nailed it 🙏❤"
Spoonkie commented:
"Now this is an advert 😭🔥."
Blackssing stated:
"Give this woman an ad job now 😭."
Watch the video below:
3 Other stories about family pranks
- Briefly News reported that a family pranked a heartbroken boy with a loaf of bread instead of a birthday cake, which divided the internet. The family joked that because it was Januworry, they had no money.
- A mother and father hilariously pulled the 'invisible prank' on their young daughter. They asked the little girl to go underneath a sheet, prayed for her, and then pretended not to see her.
- A young woman pranked her mother by pretending to spend R15 000 on imported paper, sparking an over-the-top reaction. The mother demanded proof of the purchase and called the father to intervene.
