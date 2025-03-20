A daughter pulled a hilarious prank on her mom by pretending to have spent R15K on imported paper, sparking an over-the-top reaction

The video, shared on TikTok clip captured the mom's growing panic as she demanded proof of purchase and called for her husband's intervention

Social media users couldn't get enough of Mama Bear's reaction, with many laughing at her outrage and others begging for a part two

A daughter pranked her mom with a box full of papers pretending to have bought them for thousands. Image: @mamabearvaldaf

Source: TikTok

Mzansi's parents don't play when it comes to money, and one mom proved that in a viral video. A daughter pranked her mom by pretending to have spent R15K on paper, and her reaction had the internet howling.

The lady, TikTok user @mamaearvaldaf showed her mom sitting next at the dining table as she announced the unboxing of her premium imported paper, leaving the online community rolling with laughter.

Mama Bear loses it over expensive paper

In the clip, the mom sits beside her daughter, unaware of the chaos about to unfold. As the daughter confidently unboxes the 'Egyptian' imported paper, she casually mentions the jaw-dropping price, instantly triggering her mom.

She frantically searches the box for proof of purchase, insisting the paper be returned. The situation gets funnier as the husband Papa Bear arrives, takes one look, and tears the papers without hesitation, adding fuel to the fire.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves Mamabear's reaction

Social media users couldn't stop laughing at Mama Bear's reaction, with many saying they would have reacter the same way if they were parents. Her facial expressions and frantic search for proof had the internet got many asking for part two of the hilarious video.

Others commented on how she quickly looked for a receipt to return the papers and some were shocked by Papa Bear's decision to tear the papers.

A mom was ready to return papers her daughter pretended to have bought from an online store. Image: @mamabearvaldaf

Source: TikTok

User @David Bezuidenhout said:

"Not you getting hit with your R15 000 paper 🤣🤣."

User @arabo Mitchmau shared:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣Your mom is my spirit animal 🤣🤣."

User @Radie van den Berg added:

"I love the way Mama Bear always looks to Uncle Shawn for support in these situations 😂😂."😂 also how she's "Shawn se kind" when she doesn't agree with her 😂😂

User @Phumz01 said:

"I'm Zulu but somehow i understood every word she said😭😭😭."

User @Cheri1977 commented:

"I would react the same, as a parent!! 🤣😂😅Parents know best!! Our kids can spend money on silly things!!😅🤣😂."

User @Mohamed said:

"Mama bear is the best 😆."

