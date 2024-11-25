A granny was left in disbelief after listening to her grandkids confess to doing scary things in front of a camera

The two siblings were pranking the grown woman, who could not believe what she was hearing

The video soon went viral after it was shared, gaining love from social media users who took to the comment section to share their amusement

Two granddaughters got their granny worried after pulling a popular prank about wild behaviour. Image: @obekohhh

Source: TikTok

TikTok challenges continue to display beautiful, open relationships between kids and their parents and, in some cases, their grandparents.

Siblings decided to prank their grandmother by participating in a popular challenge on the video streaming platform and shared under the user handle @obekohhh_, leaving Mzansi talking.

The TikTok challenge that got many talking

In the video, the siblings sit on a couch with the granny in the middle. The first sibling says she slept with seven men and had miscarriages. The second one says she slept with three men, including her mathematics teacher. In shock, Gogo asks what exactly they are saying.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi's speaks on the video

The clip attracted 284K views, 23K likes and over 1.5K opinions from social media users who loved the relationship between the kids and their granny. Some wished they kept the prank longer, while others wished their grannies were still alive.

User @aphiwe.tm added:

"Guys, keep enjoying time with your Gogo and make more memories ukuze mhla enishiye ahambe nimthanda nisicithile (so that when she's gone, you can remember her).

User @Ayanda MhlNtu said:

"Gogos heart is going to stop😳😳."

User @Samkee Ndlela commented:

"Gogo's reaction is my reaction every time I see these 😂😂😂."

User @@YolandaYolz26 shared

"Gogo is trying to ingnore all these things she is hearing from these kids. Yhu, ubuka iTV uthi bahle bafanelene uzama ubaleka ezizinto zithethwa ngabantwana 😂yhu le trend izobulala abantu (she's watching the TV complimenting people on their beauty just to avoid these things said by her kids, this trend will kill people), seriously😂."

User @mellissa_97 added:

"This video needs to be longer, nini ngihleka😅😅."

User @siwe king said

"Yhoo ay, I miss mine, ngabe usebabazile wathi njee kulungile uma ujabuleke (she would have loudly said, it's ok if you're happy)."

SA family tres a cellphone prank on their Gogo

In another Briefly News article, a family pulled a cellphone prank on their granny, who unknowingly fell for it and answered the call.

The recording made it seem like someone on the other end of the call disrespected the Gogo, leaving SA amused by her cheeky response.

Source: Briefly News