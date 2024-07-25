An innocent grandmother fell victim to the latest prank call trend going around on TikTok

The audio in the prank used vulgar language and a harsh tone, which left the gogo feeling upset

Some social media users laughed at the joke, while others thought it may have been a step too far

A Gogo was not laughing after having a conversation with a rude man. Images: @mbaleighmasango

A family jumped on the cell phone prank trend and fooled their grandmother into thinking she was talking to someone on the other end of the line.

Mbaleigh Masango, who uses the handle @mbaleighmasango on TikTok, shared a video of a young person handing an elderly woman a cell phone to her account on the popular social media platform. The gogo was under the impression that she would speak to someone, not knowing it was a popular sound on the app.

During the 'call,' a man greeted the granny (who greeted him back) and asked her to hand the phone to its owner. The anonymous man also swore and said in the 'conversation' that he would beat up the person who he thought was taking him for a joke.

The gogo, without a doubt, was upset with the man's harsh words and got defensive.

In her caption, Mbaleigh laughed and wrote:

"Challenge closed."

Watch the video below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to prank call with Gogo

While some people filled the comment section with laughing emojis, others thought the pranksters should have stopped the audio before the man used vulgar language.

@user426442346 asked in the comments:

"How do you guys let this play until the part where he throws insults? I would never with an elderly person."

@maan_kb said to the owner of the cell phone:

"Gogo has your back. Don't ever give her a heart attack."

@gciniwegugu, who saw the prank on the video-sharing app before, laughed and said:

"This is the best one I've watched."

Man uses macaroni to prank mother

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a man who took to his TikTok account to share a video of himself using macaroni to playfully trick his mother into thinking she was cracking or breaking his neck.

The viral video received over 1.5 million views on the popular app, and thousands of people took to the comment section to share their laughs and thoughts about the man's prank on his mother.

