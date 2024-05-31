A man decided to bring a long, green rubber snake to a workshop to give mechanics a scare

The man pulled off the prank when he threw the fake snake at the workers who were moving a car

People in the video's comment section could not help but laugh, while some shared concerns about the location of the prank

A man laughed aloud after he scared his colleagues with a rubber snake. Images: @aloiscalazerosgre

A man brought a rubber snake to a workshop to give his colleagues a big old scare.

Alois Greifeneder, an entrepreneur specialising in motor vehicles in Namibia, took to his TikTok account (@aloiscalazerosgre) and had fun in a workshop, showing internet users a long, green rubber snake he brought with him.

While his mechanic colleagues tried to pull a car using a trolley jack from the front, Alois got behind the vehicle and threw the fake snake in their direction. This action resulted in the mechanics shouting and running away from the car. A few people even fell to the ground while fleeing.

Watch the comical video below:

TikTokkers left in stitches and with concern

The viral video, which has received over half a million views, garnered laughs from the online community. Others did not have the same reaction.

@simphiweunguenzo could not get enough of the video:

"I watched this 100 times. It just gets better the more you watch it."

@barblee_30 said about one of the victims of the joke:

"The one that flew out of the workshop, is he okay?"

@elsie_nochill told the known prankster:

"They just never get used to your pranks."

@pinkyphawe shared their concern:

"That is a dangerous workplace. I guess it's not safe for that prank."

@amogelangleboa did not find the prank funny and said:

"Imagine if someone was under the car, and they all let go."

@maile_given simply commented:

"Dangerous prank."

