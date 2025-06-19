A touching TikTok video of an elderly woman dancing after receiving a brand-new car has captured the hearts of Mzansi, and it has become a viral sensation

The gogo's excited reaction to receiving a Toyota Rumion worth R357,000 left many online users, causing them to speculate that her family gifted her the car

South Africans praised the heartwarming clip, celebrating the beautiful display of gratitude and generational love, with many noting the importance of cherishing our elders

A heartwarming TikTok video has left Mzansi impressed after a gogo bagged a brand-new car worth thousands of rands.

A TikTok video shows a gogo receiving a beautiful, expensive car. Image: @xolanishoba

Source: TikTok

Gogo in SA receives a car worth R357k

The elderly woman’s joyous reaction was posted by TikTok user @xolanishoba on May 13, 2025, and has gained massive traction online.

In the viral clip, the gogo is seen breaking into dance while a shiny new vehicle, still wrapped in protective covering, was unveiled before her. As each layer was carefully removed, her excitement grew, her feet moving rhythmically to the music in the background as bystanders cheered her on.

@xolanishoba took to TikTok to congratulate the gogo and reveal the name of the vehicle by saying:

( New )Toyota Rumion 1.5 SX. Congratulations to the Khumalo family on their newly purchased vehicle. Thank you for allowing me to serve you, and welcome to the Thekwini Toyota Durban family. Wishing you many more miles of happiness and joy."

According to reports, the car is valued at R357,000, although it remains unclear who bought the car for her. Many viewers suspect it was a gift from her children or grandchildren.

TikTok users flooded the comment section with praise and admiration, calling the moment "well-deserved" and "beautiful to watch."

Some users even remarked on the symbolism of the moment, saying it reflected gratitude and generational love. The gogo's energy and joyful moves reminded many of the importance of appreciating our elders while they are still alive.

The touching moment has since accumulated thousands of views, shares, and comments across various platforms, establishing gogo as Mzansi's latest viral sensation.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA applauds the gogo for her beautiful car

People in Mzansi praised the elderly woman for her impressive new car. The heartwarming TikTok video showcasing her joyous reaction has captured the attention of many, with viewers expressing admiration and congratulations for her amazing achievement.

Mbaliem07 said:

"Congratulations, mommy."

User wrote:

"Uma kubekiwe nje ukuthi izinto ziyofika noma ilanga selishonile kuba nje ngakuthanda mawami ngakwazi."

Mpume raved over the old woman's vehicle, saying:

"Congratulations, mommy, love your dress."

Zunguomncane shared:

"Uyazazi inkonzo that this car will go to?"

Baba Mdakane replied:

"This was my teacher uphile Mawami."

Mangethe235 commented:

"Halala, "Ntombazane."

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements.

