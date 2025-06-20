Mzansi Can’t Get Enough of Soweto Gents Skating Behind Rubbish Truck Like Pros
- A viral TikTok video showed Soweto boys forming a human train on skateboards behind a moving rubbish truck
- While many found the stunt hilarious, fun and creative, others raised significant safety concerns
- The video also ignited discussions about the lack of recreational facilities in townships and the unique, often risky, ingenuity of youth.
The viral video of Soweto skateboarders forming a 'train' behind a rubbish truck amused and impressed South Africans. It also prompted discussions on creativity, safety, and the need for better recreational infrastructure.
A group of audacious young boys from Soweto has unexpectedly become the internet's latest sensation, thanks to the daring stunt they pulled on Youth Day, 16 June 2025. A TikTok clip, shared by user @bluegalore_01, has gone viral, showcasing the boys forming an improvised human train with their skateboards, latching onto the rear of a moving rubbish truck.
The video captures the boys in a choreographed stunt, cruising smoothly behind the truck and holding on for dear life. The stunt took place at Vilakazi Street, in Soweto, Johannesburg. Mzansi was utterly captivated by the clip, as well as the initiative of the youth showing up on Youth Day.
The famous history of Vilakazi Street
June 16th marks Youth Day in South Africa, commemorating the 1976 Soweto Uprising. On this day, thousands of black students, protesting against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction, marched peacefully from their schools. The march turned violent when police opened fire, leading to widespread protests and an international outcry against apartheid.
Nevertheless, for many, the video served as a throwback to improvised fun that township children have long been known to create. Despite the mixed opinions and the underlying safety concerns, the viral clip undeniably captured a raw and authentic slice of township life.
Mzansi reacts to the video
fw me too wrote:
" What's going on with that guy running off with the other guy's board?😭"
Larry Surveoo said:
"Bro is like, relax, after snatching the board..."
Mr. V highlighted:
"Bro, relax, relax! 🤣"
Papii asked:
"How can he relax after that moment?"
Thato_RSA wrote:
"None of them watched the new Final Destination."
jbaphu wrote:
"Caught red-handed on camera."
Zukie wrote:
"Asfuni, asifuni ukuhamba nawe Junior hamba uy 1."
Mhlekhona Nkomo
"I used to read about Vilakazi Street, I didn't know it actually exists. Youthful things are always happening in Vilakazi Street."
Sir Mtengs wrote:
"l was there that weekend they bumped into me with a skateboard, my ankle is still painful."
TUMI M wrote:
"Yeah, neh. South Africa is a movie."
3 Briefly News stories about Soweto
- A viral post claiming a stunning home is in Power Park, Soweto, sparked a wave of humorous reactions online.
- Angry Soweto residents took to the streets to protest poor service delivery before President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit.
- The struggle to end apartheid rule in South Africa was not as easy as it sounds, and Soweto played a huge part in it.
