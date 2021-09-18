Ramaphosa’s Visit to Soweto Greeted With Service Delivery Protest

Angry Soweto residents took to the streets to protests poor service delivery before President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the township

Residents were protesting poor service delivery including the supply of electricity to the area

Ramaphosa was set to visit Soweto to kick of the ANC's election campaign that has not gotten off to a good start

Soweto - Angry Soweto residents took to the streets before President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the township.

The disgruntled residents protested the poor service delivery they experience in the area. Police were deployed to the area as voter registration stations open up nationwide.

Service delivery protests used President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit as an opportunity to get attention. Photo credit: @MYANC, @jozifm

Source: Twitter

According to eNCA, the residents were complaining about electricity issues and generally poor service delivery.

SABC reported that Ramaphosa began campaigning for the ANC in the township ahead of the municipal elections.

Ramaphosa is determined to overcome the challenges it encountered in registering candidates for the elections.

