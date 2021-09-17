After the silent treatment from the government, the people Ngulumbi Village in Johannesburg are taking the initiative to build roads

They started construction from scratch and are using their own money to pay for the massive undertaking

Social media users came across the story and had a lot to say, with a mixture of encouraging and politically-charged messages

Sometimes when the government fails on their service delivery promises, it is up to local communities to take initiative. Although, this is not the ideal situation, it does put power back in the hands of normal hard-working people. This is exactly what happened in the Ngulumbi Village in Johannesburg and social media has plenty to say.

The community in Ngulumbi Village is tired of not having proper road infrastructure so they are constructing their own roads to create a better living environment. Image: @Nephawe_M/Twitter

According to a tweet by @Nephawe_M, the community is constructing their roads from scratch and using their own money to fund the infrastructural improvements.

The Twitter user who shared the pics said:

"The community of Ngulumbi Village, Venda already started to construct its road from their pockets. Vote wisely, comrades."

The post shows images of newly built roads that will soon be complete and ready to facilitate transportation and connectivity.

It was posted on 17 September and already received over 1000 likes and 350 retweets. Some comments were supportive but most were politically-charged. We have a mix for you:

@iSizweX

"Beautiful work, I love this. If you are in contact with the community ask them to cast the concrete in alternative strips (cast strip A then C, then go back to cast B and so on). This will help with minimising shrinkage cracks which lead to premature failure."

@Fhatoe_wani

"Good work indeed, my little advice in this type of road will be to cater for stormwater drainage otherwise the concrete might be eroded. Maybe the side stone pitching might help."

@KhutsoRebel

"What is the common sense behind using own money when you already pay through tax for these services? They could just vote the right party and save their money, time and energy."

@poemoate

"Wait for the elections, they will be putting their mark on the same party that have been doing nothing for them, watch the space."

Community unites to fix street paving after waiting on government for too long

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Limpopo community in Tsianda Village decided to fix their own roads after the government failed in its service delivery. The community took matters in their own hands and worked as a team to improve their environment.

On a bright sunny morning, they began paving their roads, which were in dire condition and could've been destroyed by heavy rain.

It caught widespread attention on social media after a veteran SABC radio journo, Rudzani Tshivhase, posted a tweet showing the community working together to fix their streets. He says the community was tired of waiting and decided to do it themselves.

Rudzani posted the following on Twitter:

Almost immediately, the Twitterverse blew up with comments and retweets from people around Mzansi. Let's take a look at a few that caught our attention.

@RealJack09

“People of Limpopo don't complain, they find a solution to a problem, and the nice thing about it is they are not afraid to work!”

@CrolineSebotsa

“They should have registered their own independent councillor.”

@MthethwaSiyanda

“This is a good thing however like crowdfunding it’s going to make the government even more relaxed to actually do what they’re supposed to do to serve the community.”

@BlueEyeBallaz

“Bathong those men are useless. Where have all the men gone to kanti? That road won't last for a week and it is the responsibility of those men to know the right way to build it.”

@Akanishidzinga

This is not the first project, they've been doing this for years, they are not useless, they have a lot of experience, the only thing you can do rather than criticizing is to donate cement, water, stones, sand or labour."

