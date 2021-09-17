Community Unites to Fix Street Paving After Waiting on Government for Too Long

A Limpopo community could not wait for the government and decided to solve their problems by uniting for a good cause

The story of Tsianda village in Limpopo has caught the attention of social media users and the community is now encouraged to remain united

According to the reactions, many people feel their pavement could have been washed away by heavy rains and some say this is a sign that they should vote wisely

The community of Limpopo is being seen as a perfect example of self-sufficiency after not waiting for the government or the municipality to provide services. Under the Makhado Municipality, the community decided to pave their streets in Tsianda.

According to a social media post by @RTshivhase, the veteran journalist says the community was tired of waiting and decided to do it themselves. The SABC radio journo wrote on Twitter:

“A community of Limpopo, young and old pave their streets at Tsianda village under the Makhado local municipality. They said waited in vain for the government to assist in gravelling. #sabcnews”

@BlueEyeBallaz said:

“Bathong those men are useless. Where have all the men gone to kanti? That road won't last for a week and it is the responsibility of those men to know the right way to build it.”

@TMVWakatama said:

“That’s a terrible job. Those stones under the cement will be their undoing. I give the road either until a heavy truck drives over it or when it rains.”

@Lunbgah_ said:

“Hope this energy spreads all over SA.”

@Mquathy said:

“But they going to vote for the same people who can't give them services.”

@SelloCliff said:

“You are doing a great job but still you are all going to vote ANC again instead of change.”

@Zulups said:

“Sometimes I just can't understand us....Why are people still voting for incompetence, corruption and blatant self-interest.”

@Betrnstaken said:

“Great idea but poorly executed... Unless if they plan to finish the slab with tar... That slab won't survive the harsh weather conditions, as well as the amount of traffic, be it human or vehicles.”

@LeboKiller said:

“We can learn a lot from people of Limpopo.”

@RealJack09 said:

“People of Limpopo don't complain, they find a solution to a problem, and the nice thing about it is they are not afraid to work!”

@MthethwaSiyanda said:

“This is a good thing however like crowdfunding it’s going to make the government even more relaxed to actually do what they’re supposed to do to serve the community.”

@CrolineSebotsa said:

“They should have registered their own independent councillor.”

