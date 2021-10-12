Social media users went online to share their thoughts about Ward 26 Evaton locals who have been using a large pothole as a swimming pool

Potholes have resulted in unpleasant experiences for a large portion of South Africans from their risk to roadway uses to the way in which the roads look

Mixed reactions emitted from the post depicting the pothole from those against it to those wishing to experience it first-hand

A severe pothole has created shock and awe for those residing in the Gauteng area. The corner of Cemetery Road and the Golden Highway has become a victim of a pothole big enough to be used as a swimming pool for the local residents.

The opportunity has not been lost on the locals as social media shows them taking full advantage of the natural 'swimming pool'.

Armed with recliner chairs, towels and swimmer the residents waste no time as they kick back and relax. Paying no mind to the clear shortcomings of their roadways, an issue that has been the centre of many complications and problematic situations.

Locals from the Evaton area have turned a massive pothole into a swimming pool. Image: @mo_thabiso

Source: Twitter

When life gives you lemons make lemonade or in the case of ward 26 Evaton; when life gives you a pothole swim in it.

With a clear and foreseen concern for sanitation and the quality of the water, the response has gained a wide range of opinions ranging from those disgusted at the state of the road to those wishing to know the location of the new attraction. Take a look at the post below:

South African social media users take to Twitter to share their thoughts

@KgodiMolise said:

"Swimming in chocolate."

@Thendo_Khae_ wrote:

"Mara it's dirty water."

@Aviwe_Rwaxa shared:

"@MYANC see your people."

