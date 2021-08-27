“Angry Pie”: Saffas React to a Different Pie Baked by a Young Mzansi Guy

A young man who recently baked a pie for lunch is not receiving all the positive reviews for his latest offering

Bonginkosi Nkosi took to social media to share a snap of a pie he baked but South Africans are not entirely happy with the end product

Some people are questioning the dish, saying it looks angry and might upset his tummy but the guy finds the reviews very funny

Bonginkosi Nkosi is causing a stir on social media after posting a picture of a homemade pie. The young man says he baked the pie on his own but many of his followers can’t deal with it.

It looks a bit different from the one South Africans are familiar with and they are sharing their hilarious reviews to the Twitter post. The young and ambitious guy is seemingly looking for some praise from his followers but the reactions are not so kind.

Checking out his bio, it says the man is an overqualified chef and a Bachelor of Mathematics and Computer Sciences student. He captioned his post:

“I made some pie today.”

Bonginkosi Nkosi displayed his homemade pie. Image: @Lindz_Malindz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“Why does it look like DJ Shimza.”

@ZintleDiko said:

“Why is it soooooo angry?”

@Karabo_Rasseala said:

“Its like the pie didn't want to be made.”

@Caiphus_Prince said:

“Wanted to say the exact thing. Looks like the pie is mad.”

@uNcuthu said:

“What an angry pie...looks like it hungry too.”

@Magadlela01 said:

“Yaze yathukuthela kodwa le pie Mpangazitha.”

@NareDipela said:

“This pie is not happy at all. It's like it refuses to be eaten yet.”

@IamLakaV said:

“From what the pie looks like you must've been in a bad mood.”

@MaryAnnNkoana said:

“You sure you wanna eat that pie. It might upset your stomach.”

@MacweC3 said:

“It looks completely fed up of you hahaha.”

@Phumza1998 said:

“I'm not liking the energy this pie is serving.”

Source: Briefly.co.za