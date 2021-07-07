South Africans are at it on social media as they share their hilarious views regarding a food item known as an 'octodog'

A post by @Dineo_Metja seems to question the ‘hotdog’, calling on seafood lovers to explain what kind of a meal this is

Some people have shared their experiences, saying it’s really delicious, but some can’t deal with such scary-looking stuff

South Africans are turning their focus to an unusual dish that has found its way to the internet. A post by a stunning lady seems to raise questions regarding seafood.

@Dineo_Metja has just shared a photo of some food item, along the lines of a hotdog, but it seems her followers can’t deal with such a dish even if it’s prepared or sold by one of the top restaurants in the land.

Briefly News takes a look at the funny reactions from the post that is seriously going viral among the social networkers.

A food item similar to a hot dog has divided the online community and Mzansi reacts. image: @Dineo_Metja/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Divinerakau said:

"I wouldn’t have it in a hot dog but tentacles slap hard shem. I especially love how they prepare them ko Mezapoli, Melrose Arch.”

@Barry_Nkomo said:

"Where can I get octopus in Pretoria?"

@AnthonyNgele said:

"What is Jesus Christ's name is this? Some people gonna eat us one day.”

@HineyB051 said:

"Yum, I wanna taste it.”

@KholoSithole said:

"But you all eat and love calamari mos.”

@Thabs_Stbash said:

"This can't be labelled as a hot dog, no ways.”

Source: Briefly.co.za