A local man is causing a stir on social media after posting a snap of the mogodu he just prepared

The self-assured man really thinks he did a good job with the cooking but some social media users aren't as convinced

Taking to the comments section, South Africans shared their honest thoughts about the strangely prepared food

A local man is definitely offending lots of South Africans after posting a pic of the mogodu he just prepared. The Twitter user, however, seems to feel nothing but proud after all his hard work in the kitchen.

This local man believes he can cook. Images: @Maps_Welsh/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Maps_Welsh couldn't help sharing a snap of what he cooked up the other day:

"Mogodu Monday went well yesterday," he captioned the self-assured post.

Unfortunately, the young man's dish did not look all that appetising. Many social media users compared the food to the dirty sewage water and the rubbish piles that often litter the busy metros of Mzansi.

Social media users were definitely not holding back and shared their honest, unfiltered thoughts on the meal.

Check out some of the comments below:

@SamuelJ39453362 said:

"Marabastad in a nutshell."

@GlendaM_M said:

"I thought ke trash bin."

@obvocal said:

"What in the mess is that?"

@TorresJanuary4 said:

"Your camera is very powerful... how did you manage to take the whole Piki-Tup dumping site picture?"

@_itsStokey said:

"I'll never forgive you for abusing my favourite food like this; actually, you need to be arrested traditionally for this wena."

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

"Bro like WTF did he do?"

@NonkosiMutwa said:

"Don't make us children, a dinosaur vomited this."

Man brags after buying his bae a new iPhone, Mzansi accuses him of chasing clout

In more from the social media streets, Briefly News previously reported that a local man has left South African social media users with a sour taste in their mouths after sharing a snap of the iPhone he just bought for his girlfriend. The Twitter flex certainly back-fired as many have passionately insinuated that he may be projecting a false lifestyle.

The controversial post was shared by Twitter user, @Ndi_Muvenda_ who shared a pic of the new cellphone along with this caption:

"Yesterday I Took My Girlfriend to iStore and bought her a new iPhone," along with a red heart emoji and a big black tick.

It's clear the young man felt immense pride for managing to afford the expensive purchase. The image displays his girlfriend and her freshly manicured hands holding the pricey iPhone as his foot peeps into frame from the right-hand corner.

Social media users, however, were not as impressed by the phone. Many noticed the man had shared his post from a much cheaper Android device, accusing him of living out of his means to impress the partner.

Still, others felt the post was completely false and felt they had seen the exact images before.

Check out some of the comments below:

@uMashonisa_ZN said:

"And wena you are Tweeting from Android."

@AndiswaMbatha10 said:

"We've seen this tweet before."

@LuckyNzima4 mockingly wrote:

"That time that tweet comes from Samsung J1. I'm proud of you bro indoda must sacrifice his happiness for his queen."

@RendaRama said:

"I hope you still have your sweater."

@smileyhlamii said:

"Huh!!!I saw this somewhere before."

@Reallenny1 said:

"But you are busy nabo android ton tom."

@Que_DBN definitely had enough, saying:

"Stop it bro!"

