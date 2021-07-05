Man Brags After Buying His Bae a New iPhone, Mzansi Accuses Him of Chasing Clout

A local man has stirred up a few less-than-positive reactions online after sharing a snap of the new iPhone he just bought his bae

It's clear the man is very proud of himself for managing to pay for the pricey device

Many social media users, however, are not convinced the post is real and have headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A local man has left South African social media users with a sour taste in their mouths after sharing a snap of the iPhone he just bought for his girlfriend. The Twitter flex certainly back-fired as many have passionately insinuated that he may be projecting a false lifestyle.

was shared by Twitter user, @Ndi_Muvenda_ who shared a pic of the new cellphone along with this caption:

"Yesterday I Took My Girlfriend to iStore and bought her a new iPhone," along with a red heart emoji and a big black tick.

It's clear the young man felt immense pride for managing to afford the expensive purchase. The image displays his girlfriend and her freshly manicured hands holding the pricey iPhone as his foot peeps into frame from the right-hand corner.

Social media users, however, were not as impressed by the phone. Many noticed the man had shared his post from a much cheaper Android device, accusing him of living out of his means to impress the partner.

Still, others felt the post was completely false and felt they had seen the exact images before.

Check out some of the comments below:

@uMashonisa_ZN said:

"And wena you are Tweeting from Android."

@AndiswaMbatha10 said:

"We've seen this tweet before."

@LuckyNzima4 mockingly wrote:

"That time that tweet comes from Samsung J1. I'm proud of you bro indoda must sacrifice his happiness for his queen."

@RendaRama said:

"I hope you still have your sweater."

@smileyhlamii said:

"Huh!!!I saw this somewhere before."

@Reallenny1 said:

"But you are busy nabo android ton tom."

@Que_DBN defintley had enough, saying :

"Stop it bro!"

Lady gets R2.4 million from boyfriend for accepting his marriage proposal

In some more news about pricey gifts, Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian lady has sent social media into a heated frenzy following her engagement with her boyfriend.

The woman @swiss_scarlet, in a video shared on her Instagram page, was treated to an engagement surprise which was followed by a gift of R2.4 million from the man because she consented to his proposal.

According to Instablog9ja, the lady is a skincare guru. In the trending video, the man's face was hidden all through with only his hands visible when he was poured wine and at the point he wore the ring on finger.

The excited lady expressed a huge surprise at the cash package.

Many weren't pleased with the boyfriend's action while others opined that it was all staged to chase clout.

@sharon_keduka said:

"I'm glad I feel indifferent about things like this ... Not sad for you ...not happy for you ...not angry for you ...just there."

@kingsose.1 wrote:

"Only in Nigeria. You are giving a girl money for saying yes she will marry you. What for?? Why?"

@africanflamingo_ commented:

"These people don’t get tired of lying. Forgetting people know them in real life lol."

@stoners_kingdom reacted:

"He doesn’t sound like person wey get 2million for Acc."

