A lady was treated to the surprise of her life after she accepted her boyfriend's marriage proposal

In a video making the rounds, the lady was given R2.4 million in cash by the man who said it was because she said yes

Social media users have reacted to the video with many tagging it an attempt to chase clout, others thought it wasn't a necessary gift on the part of the man

A Nigerian lady has sent social media into a heated frenzy following her engagement with her boyfriend.

The woman @swiss_scarlet, in a video shared on her Instagram page, was treated to an engagement surprise which was followed by a gift of R2.4 million from the man because she consented to his proposal.

The lady couldn't believe her eyes at the surprise Photo Credit: @swiss_scarlet

According to Instablog9ja, the lady is a skincare guru. In the trending video, the man's face was hidden all through with only his hands visible when he was poured wine and at the point he wore the ring on finger.

The excited lady expressed a huge surprise at the cash package.

Mixed reactions trail the gift

Many weren't pleased with the boyfriend's action while others opined that it was all staged to chase clout.

@sharon_keduka said:

"I'm glad I feel indifferent about things like this ... Not sad for you ...not happy for you ...not angry for you ...just there."

@kingsose.1 wrote:

"Only in Nigeria. You are giving a girl money for saying yes she will marry you. What for?? Why?"

@africanflamingo_ commented:

"These people don’t get tired of lying. Forgetting people know them in real life lol."

@stoners_kingdom reacted:

"He doesn’t sound like person wey get 2million for Acc."

Lady calls off the engagement because of R400 ring

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady had called off her engagement to her boyfriend because he did it with a ring of R400.

A lady named Adeola had shared the story on Twitter.

Adeola, who opined that she felt bad for Mojisola, blamed the boyfriend in question for choosing a ring most likely to tarnish in a few weeks, to propose to his woman.

She wrote:

"Dear Mojisola, I know you can see this try and reconsider his offer. Please advise her guys, I have met the guy before and he’s a cool person. Very calm and loving. I don’t know why he got her such a ring though but I know he’s a nice person."

