Video of Woman Destroying a Man’s Bed Stirs Up Heated Debated About Cheating

A viral video of a woman ransacking her former lover's bedroom is making the rounds on social media

The clip has stirred up an interesting social media debate about what's the appropriate way to behave once you learn you've been cheated on

Highly opinionated South Africans headed to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the hotly contested matter

A viral video of a lady completely ravaging her man's bed is making the rounds on social media. The woman's irrational behaviour has stirred up a heated Twitter debate, as many discussed what a more appropriate reaction to a cheating partner might have been.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @kulanicool shared the ridiculous video. The local funnyman is definitely known for sharing entertaining little clips.

This time he's caught a local lady getting back at her cheating man.

"Jolani" he captioned the clip along with several laughing face emoji's.

In the short video, an angered woman throws many food items all over her unfaithful lover's bed. Heading to his cupboard, she grabs rice and chicken spice to toss on the once-crisp black sheets.

She bites open the packets before taking out all her revenge on the dishevelled mattress.

The whole process seems quite therapeutic, actually.

Mixed reactions from social media users who don't agree with the behaviour

It seems many South African's could not condone the woman's crazy reaction. Although, much of Mzansi's female population could relate to the need for vengeance that takes over once you've been hurt this way.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MbongenK said:

"Don't catch feelings umjolo is a game with no rules."

@gumalethu shared her own spicy story:

"I once cut all his jeans, T-shirts and sneakers, blankets to pieces and piled it on the bed. I was pregnant but he deserved it, cheating and stressing me while I needed him the most."

@SbalaMtindo said:

"There's just one thing about woman like this they always come back to sleep on the same bed."

@Dirty30STANCEN1 commented:

"That time “kids are hungry in Africa” "

@TheRiseofAkim said:

"I once had a chick like this pour 20Lt of water on my bed and came back later on for sleep over. We slept on the floor and f*cked on the floor."

@Mnathero asked why the drama was necessary:

"But drama e kana? Why not just leave him? Yhuu huh-uh "

@makgeruse said:

"This is so unnecessary…walk away with your dignity intact."

A man says dating 6 months before marriage is enough, causes a frenzy online

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie and her hot new bae, Dr Musa Mthomebeni have just announced their engagement, stirring up a wave of reactions from social media users.

Even though the happy couple have not been dating long, one man has suggested a real man knows if he's going to marry a woman after only 6 months of dating.

Heading to his Twitter account, @Mxbeez had this to say:

"Dr Musa has really set the bar . 6 months of dating is enough to put a ring on it otherwise you're wasting her time."

The young man was clearly very passionate about the issue, encouraging Mzansi's men to get married or simply move on from a relationship that wasn't leading up to marriage.

Social media users encourage men to do right by themselves first

Although many congratulated the former Yo Tv presenter for taking the big steps, many took the time to remind Mzansi's gents to get married in their own time.

Check out some of the comments below:

@U_Siphoz said:

"My uncle met my aunt on a Monday, paid lobola same weekend and they got married the following weekend. They were together from 99 til my uncle's untimely death early this year. There really is no formula to this thing. Just stay on ur own lane and follow your heart."

@I_Rants89 said:

"He didn't waste time."

@Siza_black said:

"No no.. Guys don't fall for this, it's a trap. There's no manual to this. Don't rush to get married."

@Sfiso_Nkosi_03 said:

"Unfortunately, there’s no formula to such things..No bar was set here, Musa only did what he believed in.. let each individual do what works for them."

@GoGoDeezyRanger said:

"Dr Musa got that Yotv money, most of us got black tax and student loans to pay, and the girls were most likely date don't have much capital either."

@Diiineo said:

"Lol, REST. It works for him and his partner. To each their own."

Source: Briefly.co.za