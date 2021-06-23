Midlife Crisis: Fans Worldwide Weigh in on P Diddy's New Haircut

Diddy is serving looks with a new haircut but fans are convinced that he's going through something quite deep

The rapper stays true to living in the moment but this time, people think that he's taken it too far with the hair

Social media users all over the world have been commenting on Diddy's new cut and some are really concerned

Diddy is rocking a new haircut and fans are not too sure about this one. The rapper always stays true to himself and wants to stay young but now, people think that he might've taken things a bit too far.

A new photo has emerged of his latest hairstyle and it has been gaining a whole lot of comments on social media. Some fans are convinced that the billionaire is having a midlife crisis because of his new fade haircut.

Social media users are not too sure about P Diddy's latest haircut and commented online.

Diddy took it back to the days of the Fresh Prince of Bellair with the new do but not everyone is convinced by this. Of course, age is just a number but right now fans think that Diddy is going through something.

Social media users all over the world are questioning Diddy's fade haircut

Check out some of the reactions from social media users about the rapper's latest style online:

@TajaiTheProphet said:

"If midlife crisis was a person, it would be Diddy. He looks like Bobby Brown's step-brother, Donny Black."

@TheRealMickens commented:

"He looks like the only black character on a street fighter game."

@unknownvegan_ said:

"Man's look like he 'bout to star in a Tyler Perry movie."

T-Pain revealed that he fell into depression after Usher took a swipe at him

In other world celebrity news, Briefly News reported that T-Pain went into depression when Usher dissed his auto-tune music.

T-Pain claims he suffered from a four-year depression after a plane encounter with Usher in 2013, during which the U Got It Bad singer spoke honestly and took him off guard.

The singer talks about a 2013 flight he took around the BET Awards in a new segment from the Netflix series This Is Pop. A flight attendant awoke him while he was sleeping and informed him that Usher wanted to talk with him.

"I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f***** up music," said Usher to T-Pain.

