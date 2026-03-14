Peet and Melany Viljoen made international headlines following their arrest while in the United States of America

The infamous couple has been accused of various shady activities, and most recently, they were in trouble with the law because of alleged theft

Following reports that the Viljoens were under lock and key, videos showing the arrest of Peet and Melany made it to social media

Even more eyes are on Peet and Melany Viljoen following recent footage that showed the entire process of their arrest. Body cam footage on social media showed the full context of how the notorious couple was arrested.

Peet and Mel Viljoen's arrest video caught South Africa's attention. Image: @mlimo02 / X

Source: Twitter

South Africans shared their thoughts after seeing police come after Peet and Mel Viljoen. The couple was notorious for allegedly selling the Tammy Taylor franchise without proper licensing, but their latest arrest was over a different crime.

In a video posted on X by @BiancavanWyk16, Peet was about to get inside his Range Rover when an officer approached him with a warrant for his arrest. The officer approached Peet, who asked if he was being arrested, and the officer confirmed that he was. The officer explained that they were investigating a retail theft crime from August 2025 while an officer cuffed him. Turns out both Peet and Mel Viljoen were due to be arrested. When the officer asked for his wife's location, he told them she was at an apartment, and they went on to arrest her as well. Mel was dressed in a gown when she answered the door and was arrested. Watch the footage of the Vlijoens getting arrested below:

South Africa discusses Peet and Mel arrest video

South Africans finally got a clear image of how the couple was arrested. People shared their reactions to seeing where Mel and Peet lived when they were caught by the authorities.

Melany Viljoen was a reality TV star with her husband Peet Viljoen, on 'Real Housewives of Pretoria'. Image: @mokgosi_tsaone / X

Source: Twitter

@MvulanaMnata felt the Viljoens were rightly arrested:

"South Africans ancestors are too strong."

@lulushezi was pleased with the video:

"I wish we could have a special Family Meeting just so we could play this on national TV at 8 pm for millions to watch."

@litos_ange was stunned by where the Vliljoens were living:

"So they left the leafy Gauteng suburbs to go and live in a pink woonstel in Hillbrow? yah neh!!"

@inyemba_kamwi exclaimed:

"First of all, that apartment doesn’t seem fancy! Secondly, she was arrested in her gown."

@suntoshpillay imagined::

"If that was a complex in SA, every neighbour and their cousin would be outside by now, a whole arrest, and nobody stepped out their doors."

@ramsthulani_ remarked:

"LMAO when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite."

@lungi_love22 wanted to know:

"Can we play the arrest on the highway billboards. I'm willing to pay for it. This couple caused a lot of destruction in SA with that Tammy Tailor franchise business, which they stole. They defrauded a lot people, including celebrities who won’t come forward."

Resurfaced video of Mel and Peet Viljoen trends

Briefly News preivously reported that Videos of Melany and Peet Viljoen have been reshared online following news of their arrest.

Since the couple got arrested on theft charges, reports suggest that they could face deportation. Now, Mzansi cannot help but joke about their big return to a country they strongly despise. People Magazine reported on Thursday, 12 March 2026, that the former reality TV stars were arrested on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, in Florida.

People Magazine reported on Thursday, 12 March 2026, that the former reality TV stars were arrested on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, in Florida.

Source: Briefly News