Content creator Oratile Mmola, who is the daughter of legendary actress Shoki Mmola, has secured a role on eVod's Sepedi drama series Bogaditšong: Sister Wives

Former Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola will star opposite Rorisang Mohapi and Motsoaledi Setumo on the series

South Africans commented on the legendary actress's latest role and her daughter's acting debut

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Former 'Skeem Saam' actress Shoki Mmola's daughter Oratile lands an acting gig. Image: JabuMcDonald

Source: Twitter

Former Skeem Saam star Shoki Mmola sparked a debate on social media this week when it was reported that her daughter, Oratile Mmola, has scored an acting gig on Bogaditšong: Sister Wives.

The Scandal! star previously trended on social media when she opened up about her abusive marriage to the father of her children, Sello Sebotsana.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, that Mmola's daughter will appear in Bogaditšong: Sister Wives, opposite her mother.

"Shoki Mmola’s daughter, Oratile Mmola, will play a younger version of her mother’s character in the new Sepedi drama series Bogaditšong: Sister Wives. The new series premieres tomorrow on Evod," he wrote.

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According to media reports, Mmola's son will be played by former Giyani: Land of Blood actor, Wiseman Zitha. The legendary actress will play the role of Puseletso, a former member of the iconic Bright Sisters music trio and the mother of the Matlou heir, played by Wiseman Zitha.

The show follows the rise and fall of the powerful Matlou dynasty, whose legacy is shaped by betrayal, power, and family conflict.

Other actors joining the show are House of Zwide actresses Rorisang Mohapi Grootboom and Tsholofelo Matshaba, as well as former The Queen star Motsoaledia Setumo.

South Africans comment on the actress's daughter's debut

@b_phefo replied:

"I hope she doesn’t disappoint; the bar is already high."

@pietmashika reacted:

"This is brilliant from the casting director; she does look like her mom, which makes it relatable."

@Chisudi said:

"Wow, it's a good idea as far as the looks are concerned, they look alike... Let's wait to see if the acting skills match."

@Florencemsiman1 responded:

"I have never seen her on my screen, let's hope she will nail her character."

@kenonam1 said:

"I'm loving this, I saw the resemblance and kinda wished it was her."

@DanelioK reacted:

"The question is, can she act or ke nepotism nje?"

@vibratehigher_ commented:

"Unrelated: Celia is really never coming back to Skeem Saam?"

@Aunty83225B replied:

"Wow, I can't wait to see what she has for us."

@Wins46591 wrote:

"I love nepotism because why not?"

@Tumelor_mogapi said:

"I guess we will find out tomorrow."

Former 'Skeem Saam' and 'Scandal!' star Shoki Mmola's daughter lands an acting role. Image: Shock.star

Source: Instagram

Former Stokvel star Sello Sebotsane apologises to his ex-wife Shoki Mmola and kids

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February 2025 that former Stokvel star Sello Sebotsane apologised to his ex-wife Shoki Mmola and his kids.

A video of him saying his sincerest apology for causing them any harm went viral on social media.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sebotsane's apology.

Source: Briefly News